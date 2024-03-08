Tom Brady DITCHES Ex Gisele Bundchen And Rumored GF Irina Shayk On Women's Day To Wish THESE Special Ladies

Tom Brady, known for his success on the football field, is also a dedicated family man who deeply appreciates the women in his life. He never misses an opportunity to express his gratitude towards his mother, daughter, and sisters whenever the chance presents itself.

On International Women's Day, Brady chose to focus on these important women in his life rather than his current girlfriend, Irina Shayk, or his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady wishes these women on International Women's Day

Given the ongoing controversy surrounding his divorce from Bundchen, it's understandable why he may have chosen not to mention her on this occasion.

What comes as a surprise, however, is that Brady also did not publicly acknowledge Irina Shayk, with whom he has been in a relationship for a significant period.

Instead, he took the opportunity to express his appreciation for the other important women in his life, such as his mother, daughter, and sisters, on this special day dedicated to celebrating women's achievements and contributions to society.

Brady chose to celebrate International Women's Day by sharing a heartfelt message on his Instagram story, accompanied by a picture of himself with his sisters. In the photo, Brady is seen being warmly embraced by his siblings. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Happy International Women's Day."

In another Instagram story, Tom Brady expressed his love and affection for his mother, Galynn Patricia, and his daughter. He shared a cute picture of his daughter Vivian Brady with her grandmother, accompanied by the caption, "To the most powerful, kind and caring woman in the world."

In a final Instagram story, the NFL legend dedicated a post to his daughter Vivian Brady. The former quarterback shared a picture of himself and Vivian, both donning blue outfits and smiling as they posed for the camera. Through these Instagram stories, Brady showcased the most important women in his life and the special place they hold in his heart.

While Irina Shayk was noticeably absent from Brady's Instagram stories, it's understandable given the buzz surrounding their relationship. As the NFL star navigates through various personal challenges, it's likely that he wants to avoid any unnecessary controversies or speculation that may arise from publicly acknowledging his new romantic connection on a day dedicated to celebrating the important women in his life.