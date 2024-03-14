How many MVPs Does Tom Brady Have? Aaron Rodgers And Peyton Manning BEAT Tom Brady For Most MVP Awards in NFL

Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever step foot in the NFL. While he might have the highest MVP Awards than every other NFL player, he could not beat Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning in the number. The Jets star quarterback and former NFL Championship star beat Tom Brady in terms of most MVPs. Here's how many MVPs Brady has:

How many MVPs does Tom Brady receive during his NFL career?

During his 22 seasons-long NFL career, Tom Brady won the MVP award a total of three times. Aaron Rodgers ranks the second highest MVP Award winner with 4 MVPs and Peyton Manning ranks number one with the most MVP awards to be ever received by an NFL player i.e. 5 MVPs.

Tom Brady won his first MVP in 2007. The NFL legend had a record of 4808 passing yards in that season. The second time Tom Brady won the MVP Award was in 2010. In that season, Tom Brady scored a total of 3900 passing yards. The last MVP that Brady received was in 2017. In that season, the NFL legend had 4577 passing yards.

When did Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning earn their MVP awards?

Peyton Manning won his first and second MVP awards back to back in 2003 and 2004. In the season he won his first MVP, he scored a total of 4267 passing yards and in the second one, he had passing yards of 4557. The third time Peyton Manning won an MVP was in 2008.

Peyton Manning earned his third and fourth MVP awards, once again, in consecutive years i.e. 2008 and 2009. In the 2008 season, Peyton Manning scored a total of 4002 passing yards, while 4500 yards he scored in 2009. The fifth and last MVP he won was in 2013. In that season, he threw a total of 5477 passing yards.

Talking about Aaron Rodgers, he has a total of four MVP awards. The first time he won an MVP award was in 2011. In the season, Aaron Rodgers scored a total of 4643 passing yards. The second time he won an MVP was in 2014 when he threw a total of 4381 passing yards.

Just like Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers also won MVPs in consecutive years i.e. 2020 and 2021. In 2020, Aaron Rodgers won his third MVP award and in that season he threw 4299 passing yards. The fourth MVP that Rodgers won was in 2021 when he scored a total of 4115 yards.