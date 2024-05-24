Top WWE Star Claims 97.8 percent of CM Punk's Fans Are Idiots

According to a top WWE star, if you are a CM Punk fan, there is a 97.8% chance of you being an idiot. Yes, that might sound outrageous, but that’s what has been said by the WWE superstar. And he is none other than The Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre. McIntyre is so miffed with CM Punk these days, that not only has he been throwing vicious verbal attacks at Punk, but he is also not leaving his fans.

What did McIntyre actually say?

McIntyre was replying to a statement given by a CM Punk fan, who wrote, “Drew is a great heel, but Punk is the best in the world, How long was your title run again? Them again, Maven had a longer run than you held the strap.”.

McIntyre wasn't so pleased by this verbal assault, and replied back sternly, saying, don't use insider terms when you are not in the business. He replied back to Punk's fan saying, "If you're a Punk fan, 97.8% of the time, you're an idiot. I base this on facts and evidence. Not with lies and revisionist history like so many others. I can't stress this enough, not a heel, not a bad guy. Watch the show, and check the facts. And don't use insider terms unless you're in the business. You cringey mark," McIntyre said.

The Scottish Psychopath asked Punk, by what metric is CM Punk best in the world. “Buzz? Merch numbers? Silver tongue? Ya, he's out there. In the world overall, now let's think of why he's injured, yeah he’s up there, am always honest. In the world overall, now let’s think exactly selling his BS (bullshit). Yeah, he is the absolute best in the galaxy of making him believe his BS,” he said.

Why is McIntyre so angry with Punk?

The Scottish Psychopath’s anger against Punk stems from the fact that The Second City Saint cost him the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40. McIntyre had convincingly beaten Seth Rollins, and was celebrating and teasing Punk.

Punk pulled McIntyre’s leg, who was standing on the announcer table. And then in a few seconds, Judgement Day member Damian Priest cashed in his Money In The Bank against McIntyre. He beat McIntyre and won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship easily.

Since Punk hasn’t returned to in-ring bout due to his tricep injury, he hasn’t been able to exchange fists with McIntyre. McIntyre too is nursing an elbow injury, and the two might square at Clash at the Castle pay-per-view on June 15, 2024.

