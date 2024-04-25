Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Unique Tradition After Gamedays Revealed on New Heights Podcast

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift’s relationship has once again grabbed the headlines following the Singer’s latest album release. ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ has been a huge success. Kelce has been enjoying his life off the field. He is rumored to host a TV show. The NFL star has a podcast with his brother Jason Kelce where he revealed his post-game tradition recently.

Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift

The power couple has been dating since last summer. They show up at each other’s events very often. Kelce was spotted at multiple Eras tour concerts while Swift attended many Chiefs’ games including the Super Bowl LVIII.

The iconic couple never shies away from their PDA moments and were seen kissing after Kelce’s AFC championship victory. The Chiefs HC Andy Reid hailed praise for the 14-time Grammy winner and called her a part of the family. No Taylor Swift tunes were played at the Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs game to avoid distracting the tight end as a strategy.

What makes Kelce’s home games better?

Kelce on his podcast shared that games at Arrowhead Stadium are more fun than away games. He reasoned that no matter the result, he gets to spend time with his family and friends. Kelce revealed that meeting his people after returning to his suite makes his day better.

The three-time Super Bowl champion talked about the high energy when they win a game. The party and fun that follows a victory compares to nothing, he stated. Kelce feels grateful for getting to share those happy moments with the people he grew up with and the people he’s with now.

Travis Kelce will be eyeing his fourth Super Bowl and third in a row next season. Next month he will be hosting Kelce Jam in the offseason. Swift is set to continue his Eras Tour soon.