Travis Kelce Makes Young Taylor Swift Fan’s Day With Sweet Gesture at His Music Festival

Travis Kelce, the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, organized the second edition of his annual music festival on the weekend. The lineup for the event included the likes of Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Diplo. More than 20,000 fans were in the audience for the show.

Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes took the stage with his wife Brittany Mahomes. The Mahomes family extended their support to Travis in the absence of his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Although the TTPD singer couldn’t attend the music festival, her fans were there to represent their idol.

Travis Kelce Helps Young Swiftie Live Her Dream

Travis Kelce has showered Taylor Swift with love since they started dating last summer. The Chiefs tight end’s PDA with his significant other has been the talk of the town. Kelce stepped up his game to make the pop icon’s fans fall in love with him even more.

In the middle of the show, Kelce saw a young Taylor Swift in the crowd. The little girl had a banner in her hands with her bucket list written on it. Since Kelce couldn’t fulfill the top item on the list which was to meet Swift, he helped her live something extraordinary. The Chiefs’ TE shared some moments of joy with the young fan. His gesture certainly made the kid’s day as she was seen grinning for a long time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Kelce and Mahomes Promise 3-Peat at Kelce Jam

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have led the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl titles. The star quarterback promised the fans that he and Kelce aren’t happy with back-to-back Super Bowls and will go for the third this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their 2024 campaign against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. They will face the San Francisco 49ers, the 2023 Super Bowl runners-up, in week 7 of the tournament.