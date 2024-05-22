Travis Kelce Makes Young Taylor Swift Fan’s Day With Sweet Gesture at His Music Festival
Travis Kelce hosted his music festival Kelce Jam on May 18. He brought a smile to a young Taylor Swift fan with his actions. Find out more below.
Travis Kelce, the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, organized the second edition of his annual music festival on the weekend. The lineup for the event included the likes of Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Diplo. More than 20,000 fans were in the audience for the show.
Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes took the stage with his wife Brittany Mahomes. The Mahomes family extended their support to Travis in the absence of his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Although the TTPD singer couldn’t attend the music festival, her fans were there to represent their idol.
Travis Kelce Helps Young Swiftie Live Her Dream
Travis Kelce has showered Taylor Swift with love since they started dating last summer. The Chiefs tight end’s PDA with his significant other has been the talk of the town. Kelce stepped up his game to make the pop icon’s fans fall in love with him even more.
In the middle of the show, Kelce saw a young Taylor Swift in the crowd. The little girl had a banner in her hands with her bucket list written on it. Since Kelce couldn’t fulfill the top item on the list which was to meet Swift, he helped her live something extraordinary. The Chiefs’ TE shared some moments of joy with the young fan. His gesture certainly made the kid’s day as she was seen grinning for a long time.
Kelce and Mahomes Promise 3-Peat at Kelce Jam
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have led the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl titles. The star quarterback promised the fans that he and Kelce aren’t happy with back-to-back Super Bowls and will go for the third this season.
The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their 2024 campaign against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. They will face the San Francisco 49ers, the 2023 Super Bowl runners-up, in week 7 of the tournament.
