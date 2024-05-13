9 Best Bollywood scenes engraved in our hearts

Hindi cinema has produced some iconic moments in movies that remain etched in the minds of the audience. From expressions of love to motivational speeches, hilarious sequences, and emotional climaxes, these Bollywood scenes are unforgettable.

Sometimes, the movies are also remembered by these popular scenes and the performances of the actors during that moment. In this piece, we look at some of the best Bollywood scenes that should definitely not be missed.

9 famous Bollywood movie scenes for every cinema lover:



1. Raj and Simran’s Palat scene

Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Palat sequence in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most famous Bollywood scenes. Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj says, “Raj, agar yeh tujhe pyaar karti hai toh yeh palat ke dekhegi. Palat… palat” (If she’s in love with me, she’s going to turn around. Turn… turn). And Kajol’s Simran does indeed turn.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, it is one of the most pivotal moments of DDLJ, and the charm of the scene remains to date.

2. London mall meet of the Raichands

Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Another famous Bollywood scene is the reunion of the Raichand family in the mall in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Hrithik Roshan’s Rohan finally succeeds in bringing his family together. Shah Rukh Khan’s meeting with Jaya Bachchan and Kajol seeking blessings from Amitabh Bachchan was too emotional and heart-touching. The K3G title track in the background is the cherry on top.

3. The diary scene with Aman, Naina, and Rohit

Movie: Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

The diary scene from Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the best Bollywood scenes ever. Shah Rukh Khan’s Aman declares his love for Preity Zinta’s Naina without her even knowing it. He acts to read it from an unwritten diary on behalf of Saif Ali Khan’s character Rohit, and he manages to break our hearts.

“Main tumhe zindagi bhar pyaar karunga aur marte dum tak pyaar karunga aur uske baad bhi” (And I will love you forever. I will love you till I die, and even after that). If this line doesn’t make you cry, you’re lying!

4. Geet curses Anshuman on a phone call

Movie: Jab We Met (2007)

Jab We Met (2007) Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most hilarious Bollywood scenes in history is from Jab We Met, when Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Geet curses her ex-boyfriend Anshuman on the phone. Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) encourages her to try this method in order to help her move on. Bebo’s spark, coupled with Shahid’s expressions, creates an iconic moment that guarantees to leave you in splits.

5. Jai proposes to Aditi at the airport

Movie: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is the story of two best friends, Jai and Aditi, who fail to recognize their love for each other. In the end, Aditi, played by Genelia D’Souza, is leaving for America while Jai (Imran Khan) enters the airport premises illegally to stop her.

Jai sings Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi to express his love for Aditi while he is surrounded by policemen who think he is a terrorist. It is a funny yet adorable climax, making it an iconic scene in Bollywood.

6. Bunny and Naina enjoy the sunset in Udaipur

Movie: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is filled with many popular moments. One of the scenes that stands out is when Bunny and Naina enjoy the sunset in Udaipur. Bunny wants to go watch the light and sound show and explore the entire city in one day. Here, Naina teaches him the joy of living in the moment.

“Jitna bhi try karo Bunny, life me kuch na kuch toh chootega hi” (No matter how much you try, bunny, something or the other will be left behind in life). This is a life lesson for all of us.

7. Kabir Khan’s sattar minute speech

Movie: Chak De! India (2007)

Chak De! India (2007) Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan’s sattar minute speech in Chak De! India is one of the best Hindi movie scenes ever. Coach Kabir Khan motivates his Indian team to play the best game of their lives in the Hockey World Cup final. This scene is considered some of the finest acting done by SRK, making the monologue extremely powerful and inspiring.

8. Veer and Zaara’s reunion in court

Movie: Veer-Zaara (2004)

Veer-Zaara (2004) Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Yash Chopra created magic on the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s reunion scene in the courtroom in Veer-Zaara. Veer and Zaara’s pain and love are reflected in their eyes as they see each other for the first time after being separated for 22 years. The soulful song Tere Liye plays in the background as the duo imagines each other’s younger selves.

9. When Ishan wins the art competition

Movie: Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Taare Zameen Par (2007) Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Taare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, is an absolute masterpiece, and almost every scene will leave you in tears. But the moment when Ishaan hugs Nikumbh after winning the art competition deserves a special mention. It is the perfect way to showcase the child’s growth and the bond he shares with his teacher.

Many Bollywood movies with big stars and promising stories are lined up for this year, and we cannot wait to add some more iconic scenes to this list.

