11 Bhagam Bhag dialogues that will make you go ROFL

Bhagam Bhag, one of the masterpieces in the comedy genre directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2006. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta, and Jackie Shroff among others. Over the years, Bhagam Bhag dialogues resonated with the audiences so much so that the film has attained a cult status for itself. With the apt comic timing of the characters with bone tickling punches, Bhagam Bhag comedy dialogues remain rent-free in the audience’s hearts.

The story of the comedy-caper, Bhagam Bhagm revolves around a group of theater artists who move to London for a show. Their hunt to find a heroine for their show leaves them in unexpected twists and turns, making it a hilarious ride for the viewers.

11 Bhagam Bhag dialogues that are sure to give you hearty laughter

1. “Behen darr gayi, behen darr gayi”

Topping the list of Bhagam Bhag comedy dialogues has to be the one delivered by Akshay Kumar's Bunty. If you've seen the film, you ought to know the situation where he tries to molest Tanushree Dutta's Anjali and after being exposed by her, Bunty says the most hilarious line., "Behen darr gayi, behen darr gayi" and further asserts, "Aree behna, main toh teri bahaduri check kar raha tha."

2. “London ka mausam aur London ki ladkiyan inka koi bharosa nahi hai ... yeh kabhi bhi rang badalte rehte hai”

Another dialogue that became very popular from the film was delivered by Rajpal Yadav’s Gullu. In the film, his character says it causally while warning Govinda’s Babla. However, it won’t be wrong to say that many people found relatability in this Bhagam Bhag dialogue that goes like, “London ka mausam aur London ki ladkiyan inka koi bharosa nahi hai ... yeh kabhi bhi rang badalte rehte hai”

3. “Ek baat yaad rakhna, tu ladki ko izzat dega toh ladki tujhe apni izzat degi”

Another Bhagam Bhag comedy dialogue that every movie lover can boast of knowing is the one spoken by Bunty. Remember the scene when he tries to pretend to be modest and innocent, he proclaims, “Ek baat yaad rakhna, tu ladki ko izzat dega toh ladki tujhe apni izzat degi” As much as it tickles one’s funny bones, it also qualifies to be one of the most iconic scenes for sure.

4. “Aeeyy…heyy... raha nahin jaata tadap hi aisi hai”

This Bhagam Bhag comedy dialogue is actually quite popular on the internet, and why not? Again, one of the most popular Rajpal Yadav dialogues from the film had its comic timing on point. When Babla urges him to find a girl (heroine) for the show, Gullu misunderstands him and teases him by saying, “Aeeyy…heyy... raha nahin jaata tadap hi aisi hai”

5. “Tune kya mereko yeda samjha hai”

Govinda's comedic genius shines through in every comedy film he stars in. His dialogues are always a hit, and his character of Babla in this particular film is no exception. Babla's innocence and charm won over the audience, especially when he tried to act smart in front of Bunty. Who can forget the scene where he cleverly counters Bunty with the iconic line, "Tune kya mereko yeda samjha hai?"

6. “Aurtein chahiye aurtein?”

This Bhagam Bhag movie dialogue has a separate fan base. Delivered by Shakti Kapoor’s Guru, this dialogue surely lives in the cine-lovers’ minds rent-free. Throughout the film, he never offered a dull moment in the film. In the movie, when Bunty and Gullu visit him to inquire about the girls, he quips, “Aurtein chahiye aurtein?,” further pulling Akki’s cheeks. This scene emerged as one of the iconic scenes of the film.

7. “Haakaa….ye kaisi daayan ka naam hai?”

In this scene, Guru suggests the name "Haaka" for a girl who was supposedly his friend. This recommendation confuses Bunty, who then asks in surprise, “ye kaisi daayan ka naam hai?”

8. “Kya bakwaas kar rahe ho aap, main aapko nahin janti”

Lara Dutta's character in the movie added an element of mystery that kept viewers intrigued. Her iconic Bhagam Bhag dialogue may not have been funny, but it definitely became a fan favorite. The line, "Kya bakwaas kar rahe ho aap, main aapko nahin janti," has now become a popular meme.

9. “Tum ladkiyan bhi na badi chalaak hoti ho ... jaanti sab ho lekin humse sunna chahti ho”

Hands down, apart from comedy, the unusual love story between Bunty and Lara Dutta’s Nisha was also a key highlight in the film. How cute it was of Bunty to confess his love by remarking, “Tum ladkiyan bhi na badi chalaak hoti ho ... jaanti sab ho lekin humse sunna chahti ho”

10. “Angrezi bol bol ke dimag ki dahi kar dali meri isne”

Ever came across a friend that makes you go, “Angrezi bol bol ke dimag ki dahi kar dali meri isne”? Another golden Bhagam Bhag movie dialogue by Govinda was when he complained about Bunty consistently speaking English to Paresh Rawal’s Champak Seth.

11. “Bhai, bhai batana, bhai batana please”

This dialogue truly represents every friend who lacks patience, and it's no surprise that this Bhagam Bhag movie dialogue has become popular in the realm of social media memes. Bunty's curiosity was evident when Babla teased him with false hints about a moment with Anjali (Tanushree Dutta), as he pleaded, "Bhai, bhai batana, bhai batana please."

It goes without saying that Bhagam Bhag dialogue made this Priyadarshan’s directorial an iconic cult classic. Thanks to social media memes, the film gained even more popularity, reaching new heights. It's a reminder of the golden era of Bollywood comedies, and hopefully, we'll see more gems like this in the future.

