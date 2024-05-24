Triple H Sends Open Invitation to Patrick Mahomes To Fight In WWE; Here's Why

After Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock, it seems like another football player might be heading to WWE. The player is Patrick Mahomes, and guess what? WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H has himself sent him an invitation to come to fight in WWE.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion made an appearance on Monday Night RAW on April 29, 2024, and was welcomed by none other than Logan Paul and popular rapper IShowSpeed. He was there in the audience and received a warm welcome. But how did Triple H go on to extend an invitation to him?

Why did Triple H send an invitation to Patrick Mahomes to join WWE?

The open invitation from Triple H comes mainly because Mahomes, in a recent interview with Pat McCafee, spoke well of his WWE cameo appearance. Calling it a “sweet” and “awesome” phenomenon, Mahomes expressed his desire to get inside the ring at least once.

"The WWE thing was awesome. That thing was sweet. I wish I actually got in the ring, man. I gotta show off my skills a little bit," Mahomes told McAfee.

In the Pat McAfee show, Mahomes spoke up about his WWE appearance and helping Logan Paul win against Jey Uso by using his Super Bowl rings as brass knuckles. McAfee then told Mahomes that he was always open to coming to WWE whenever he wanted. To this, Mahomes said, “Logan never gave my rings back. If you want to get those back for me."

Reacting to Mahomes’ interest in coming to WWE, Triple H replied to him on his official X account, saying that he could join whenever he wanted. He wrote, “Hey, Patrick Mahomes... you have an open invitation. Let me know when.”

Fans react to Mahomes joining WWE

As Triple H gave an open offer to Mahomes to join WWE, fans came up with their own reactions to the offer. While some expressed their happiness over Mahomes, some also said that they were ready to replace him with Logan Paul.

One user wrote, “We will take Patrick Mahomes any day over Logan Paul!!”. Another user said, “Mahomes vs Uso! Let's do it!”. A third said, “Need this NFL x WWE.”

Well, apart from assisting WWE wrestlers in the ring, Mahomes has also turned out to be a perfect matchmaker. Mahomes in the interview also took credit for being a “match-maker” and then bringing his teammate to the first Eras Tour concert. He told McAfee, "I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert.”

So, Mahomes is excelling not just in the field, but he has also been doing well off-the-field. Let’s see when he makes his next WWE appearance.