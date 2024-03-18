Tyreek Hill’s Wife Reportedly Made FAKE ‘Domestic Violence’ Claims Amid Ongoing Divorce Filings; Here’s What Police Records Shows

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to Domestic Violence, physical and emotional abuse.

Tyreek Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, are facing hard times in their relationship as they go through the divorce filing. Just a few days after her divorce filing with Tyreek Hill, Keeta Vaccaro reportedly made allegations of domestic violence as an excuse not to sign the postnup agreement. Here are other details:

Keeta Vaccaro accuses Tyreek Hill of domestic violence but police records prove otherwise

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro married in November 2023, and just within two months of their marriage, the two filed for divorce. On January 30, police authorities received a call from Keeta Vaccaro's cousins reporting domestic violence taking place on January 30 at Tyreek Hill's house.

According to the police records obtained by the Miami Herald, a cousin of Tyreek Hill's wife made the 911 call. The call was made because Keeta Vaccaro's cousin overheard Tyreek Hill scream from the phone as Keeta talked to him. Vaccaro herself confesses to having an argument with Kill.

As per the New York Post, the argument is regarding Tyreek Hill removing his wife from all his social media accounts after the divorce. Moreover, the major cause of the argument is post-nuptial agreement. Keeta Vaccaro told investigators that she would not sign the post-nuptial agreement.

The reason for her refusal is the fact that she felt bullied, threatened, and verbally abused by Tyreek Hill. In fact, she also reported that her husband "smashed" an unlit cigar at her face. But according to police reports, Tyreek denied the cigar hitting her. If anything, according to his statement, he just flicked the cigar.

Moreover, the reporting officers also didn't spot any visible marks of physical abuse on Keeta Vaccaro's face or body. Above all, there were no signs of struggles, too, anywhere in the home. The incident reports stated that there was no evidence of any actual crime, especially domestic, and thus no arrests were made.

