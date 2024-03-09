Tyson Fury Hints at MMA Debut To Punish Francis Ngannou After His Boxing Match

Tyson Fury is considered a modern-day legend in the sport of boxing. The fighter’s career achievements, including beating Vladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder, are talked about as the greatest performances ever. His reach, speed, and accuracy in the ring make him a force to be reckoned with.

However, the British native seemed to be in a bit of a blunder following his lackluster performance against Francis Ngannou. Although the ‘Gypsy King’ took home the victory, fans were displeased and considered the bout a robbery.

Tyson Fury’s call out to Francis Ngannou in a cage fight

The Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua bout is considered one of the best sporting events of 2024. Both fighters seem locked in and ready to deliver their promises in the ring.

One fighter who is forced to enter the conversation is none other than the ‘Gypsy King,’

Tyson Fury. The fighter with a staunch rivalry with Joshua and Ngannou had a few words to spare regarding his previous opponent.

“I’ll fight the winner of these two b***, for sure,” said Tyson Fury. He also revealed that he wishes AJ to punish ‘The Predator’ due to the Cameroonian's claims of braggadocious behavior.

However, he went on to shock fans after showing interest in a cage match against Francis. He said, “I want to go into the cage with him with small gloves on, one hundred percent.” This seemed to be an unexpected statement from the British native since he had not fought in the octagon.

Fans are thrilled to witness an exciting bout between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua. Regardless of the outcome, Tyson Fury is prepared to fight either of them and does not seem to back down from the challenge.

Francis Ngannou alleges to brutalize Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in a fight

The Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua press tour continues to create headlines. Both fighters are expected to put on a show and deliver on the night.

‘The Predator’ envisions the fight to end in a knockout and reveals a decision victory to be a disappointing climax to the bout. On the other hand, Joshua predicts the ten-round fight to be different from when the Cameroonian faced the ‘Gypsy King.’

Among these, one prediction from Francis Ngannou made the rounds. When famous combat sports broadcaster Ariel Helwani questioned the Cameroonian on a ‘smirk’ that he carried on his face. To this, ‘The Predator’ gave a terrifying response.

“Sometimes it just makes me laugh a little bit because, ok, we are going to fight in boxing rules. But what happens if it was just free fight or MMA rules? I would smoke those guys,” said Francis Ngannou, followed by an ominous laugh that spooked fans.

