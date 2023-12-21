Who Is Sean Strickland’s Girlfriend? All you need to know!

Sean "Tarzan" Strickland, the UFC middleweight champion, claimed the coveted title this year by stunning the world at UFC 293. His victory over Israel Adesanya in the main event left everyone in awe.

Strickland kicked off his journey in mixed martial arts in 2008 with King of the Cage, where he impressively held a flawless record of 9 wins and 0 losses. Fast forward to 2014, Strickland secured a UFC contract, and he had quite a remarkable run in the octagon.

He took two years off in 2018 after he faced a near-death accident, Sean recovered and came to UFC in 2020.

Strickland is best known for his trash-talking skills. He will headline UFC’s first major pay-per-view UFC 297, against Dricus Du Plessis. Strickland will defend his championship for the first time.

ALSO READ: Was Sean Strickland molested by his father? Exploring UFC champ’s troubled childhood and relationship with dad

Who is Sean Strickland’s girlfriend?

In recent times, a lot of UFC fans link Sean Strickland with YouTuber and UFC interviewer Nina Maria popularly known by her YouTube channel “Nina Drama”. Nina and Sean Strickland have released multiple videos together on her YouTube channel.

In reality, Sean Strickland and Nina are not dating they are just good friends. Tarzan has recently revealed about his girlfriend in an interview.

Advertisement

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys... I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, 'Babe, every time I think about breaking up with you I think about all the p***y I can get," Strickland revealed.

“I think about who I was before I met you.' As much as I like being single and getting all redacted with you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

What does Sean Strickland’s girlfriend do for a living?

Sean Strickland has made a point of keeping his girlfriend out of the public eye and away from his fans. However, during a UFC 293 embed vlog, he opened up about her and shared her nickname, "KJ." Strickland even took the opportunity to express his love for his girlfriend.

The UFC middleweight champion has kept his girlfriend a big mystery. Both are rumored to be together from at least October of 2022. Strickland and his girlfriend are enjoying their time and company together and Champion surely wants to keep her lady love out of attention.

We don’t have much information about his girlfriend. The only little we know about Strinkland’s Lady Love is they both love each other a lot.

Sean Strickland’s girlfriend makes rare appearance in UFC 293 video preview

Sean Strickland got his major UFC championship shot at UFC 293, against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. During the build-up of the fight, both Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya exchanged personal shots at each other.

Strickland appeared on the UFC 293 video preview and made a rare appearance in the vlog series. Strickland’s girlfriend was there supporting Strickland on the road to his most major championship fight.

Tarzan shocked the world at UFC 293 and nearly knocked out Izzy. At the end of a five-round championship fight, judges scored the fight in favor of Sean Strickland and he defeated Israel Adesanya by decision.

Strickland will face Dricus Du Plessis and defend his UFC middleweight championship for the first time at the first major pay-per-view of UFC, UFC 297 in January.

Advertisement