Vince McMahon Was Scheduled To Fight for WWE Championship at WrestleMania 24 Reveals Former Star

The former WWE boss Vince McMahon was ambitious. Being the head of creatives he always made sure that he provided the best thrill to his audience, and thereby he involved himself in several stories which had a lot of emotions.

Be it the ‘Hair vs Hair’ storyline against Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23 or his teaming up with DX to take on the Spirit Squad, McMahon always gave what the product needed. And then there was another story, where the little man, Hornswoggle, turned out to be his illegitimate son. That was a hilarious segment, and the WWE fans loved it.

But the fans might not know that Vince McMahon was also supposed to star in a WWE title match against Fit Finlay where Hornswoggle was by Finlay’s side. This was to happen at WrestleMania 24.

The plan was canceled, and McMahon replaced himself with John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL). It is Hornswoggle himself who has revealed this recently in a podcast.



What did Hornswoggle say?

While speaking candidly on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle said that he got to know years later, that Finlay was supposed to clash with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 24. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“I come to find out years later it was supposed to be Finlay and Vince at Wrestlemania. Not only that, but they were going to try to make it for a WWE title. I was like, man, if it was against Vince, the JBL match was enormous, build to it and everything. If it was against Vince, can you imagine how much of that build would have been like at that time? Yeah,” Hornswoggle revealed.

Hornswoggle still made an appearance in the match as Finlay being his kayfabe father, but JBL won it. Hornswoggle recalls the match being great, applauding JBL for leading it so well. “I am very grateful, the match was so fun. And JBL is just the man. He’s the absolute man. And he’d been nothing but great with me,” Hornswoggle said.

Will the fans ever see Hornswoggle in WWE?

The little wrestler made his WWE debut in 2006, and was there till 2016. He hasn’t been around since then, but he might be included in the WWE Hall of Fame in future. He however, hasn’t been out of action and made a cameo appearance at AEW Dynamite on November 18, 2020.

