Dabney Coleman, Iconic Comic Actor Renowned For 9 To 5, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, And Tootsie, Passes Away At 92

Dabney Coleman, a comic actor renowned for 9 to 5, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Tootsie, and more, passed away at 92 on Thursday, May 16, at his home in Santa Monica. The unfortunate news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter, singer Quincy Coleman, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and soul on fire with passion, desire, and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” Quincy said, adding, “As he lived, he moved through this final act of life with elegance, excellence, and mastery.”

“Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death, as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones, and his legacy…eternally,” she concluded.

Amid the beloved actor’s demise, here's a look back at his accomplished career in both TV and films.

Dabney Coleman’s most iconic roles recapped

Coleman first charmed audiences with his warped wit and humor as feisty Fernwood, Ohio, mayor Merle Jeeter on Norman Lear's late-night soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. The gig, "a turning point" in his career, per Coleman, was "probably the best thing" he ever did. In a 2012 interview with The A.V. Club, the actor labeled his character on the show as "the worst human being." He added, "That's kind of where it all started, as far as people's belief that I could do comedy, particularly that negative, caustic, cynical kind of guy. I was pretty good at doing that."

Coleman again took on a similar role, playing Franklin Hart Jr. in the workplace comedy 9 to 5 in 1980. About his time in the film that starred the likes of Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin, Coleman said, “All three of them went out of their way to make me feel equal. There's no other way to put it.”

In Tootsie (1982), directed by his longtime friend Sydney Pollack, Coleman played the sexist TV director who's dating an actress on his opera, Southwest General.

His other notable acting credits include Pray TV, WarGames, The Beverly Hillbillies, and more.

Dabney Coleman's early life — Discover his journey to stardom

Dabney Wharton Coleman was born on January 3, 1932, in Austin, Texas, as the youngest of four children. Following his father’s death from pneumonia when he was just 4, Coleman was raised by his mother in Corpus Christi. He attended the Virginia Military Institute for two years and served in the U.S. Army’s Special Services Division for another two before pursuing law at the University of Texas.

As for how he transitioned from law to comedy and acting, actor Zachary Scott (Mildred Pierce), a family friend of Coleman’s first wife, Ann Harrell, convinced him that he could do wonders in showbiz.

Coleman’s first on-screen appearance was on an episode of Naked City in 1961, and the following year, he and his second wife, actress Jean Hale, moved to Los Angeles.

In his decades-long career in the industry, Coleman starred in such films as The Trouble With Girls, The Towering Inferno, Cloak & Dagger, The Muppets Take Manhattan, You've Got Mail, Stuart Little, and more. He also won a supporting actor Emmy in 1987 for his effort on the ABC telefilm Sworn to Silence.

Dabney Coleman is survived by his children, Quincy, Randy, Kelly, and Meghan, and his grandchildren, Hale, Gabe, Luie, Kai, and Coleman.