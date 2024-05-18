So Help Me Todd Creator Scott Prendergast Reveals Why The Show Got Canceled And Talks About The Cliffhanger

For fans of the drama So Help Me Todd, it wasn't a shock that the show was ending after two years. What did surprise them was the cliffhanger ending on May 16.

The show left viewers hanging with the arrival of law firm partner Merritt Folding and Margaret (played by Harden) being set up for crimes she didn't commit. This unexpected ending was frustrating for fans already upset about the cancellation.

So Help Me Todd Creator Scott Prendergast reveals why the show was cancelled

In a recent interview with Deadline, Creator Scott Prendergast explained, "When we pitched out the season at the beginning of Season 2, we told all of the executives what we were going to do. They all said, ‘of course. That’s great.’ Even they thought at the time, ‘well, of course you’ll be back. Do a cliffhanger!’"

Prendergast continued, "We wanted to do sort of an Empire Strikes Back-y end with a dangerous note. By the time we knew that we were canceled, it was too late. It'd been a month since we shot that episode. We found out on April 19. We wrapped production at the end of March." While they haven't found another network yet, discussions are ongoing.

Prendergast attributed the cancellation to several factors in the interview, including a strike that shortened the season, interruptions like March Madness, and the possibility of CBS being for sale. He shared with the outlet, "I think it was a combination of factors. One, the strike shortened our season, and then it was interrupted with March Madness. Then we heard the network might be for sale."

Scott added, "So Help Me Todd was among their lower-rated shows. So I think a lot of those factors went into it. But I think the number one thing that worked against us was CBS has too many hour-long shows that are working too well. The real estate is not there. " Despite being one of CBS's lower-rated shows, Prendergast praises the network for its support.

Scott Prendergast on what would have happened in season 3

He shared what would have happened if the show had continued. Merritt Folding's arrival (played by Prendergast himself) would have led to major trouble for Margaret, who would be wrongfully arrested and go to trial. Todd (Skylar Astin) and the family would work together to clear her name.

Todd and Judy (Heather Morris) would stay together for a few seasons before Judy moved away, and Todd would eventually reunite with Susan. Todd would continue working as a detective and eventually start his own agency. Allison would become a medical examiner, potentially leading to a spin-off.

Scott Prendergast on strong reaction from fans

Prendergast was surprised by the strong reaction from fans, with many expressing their love for the show and frustration over its cancellation. He said, "I think there’s three different petitions now that have up to about 55,000 signatures. It’s very nice. It’s very gratifying how much people love the show. And the number one thing that was surprising was that everybody says how they watched the show with their whole family. It’s a true story about me and my mom. So the fact that people watch it is a family has been very nice."

Looking forward, Prendergast feels optimistic about the future of broadcast TV and is ready for new opportunities. He reflects fondly on the talented team he worked with and is now looking forward to what comes next.

