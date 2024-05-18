IF Movie Box Office Day 1: Ryan Reynolds film is a non-starter in India; Looks for better results domestically

John Krasinski's IF starring Ryan Reynolds released in India to a saddening response as it netted around Rs 15 lakhs. Holdover Hollywood release Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and new animated release The Garfield Movie were prioritised over IF. IF will see customary growth over Saturday and Sunday but with a start like this, it will be lucky to nett Rs 1 crore in the country.

IF Takes A Low Start In India; Conditions Domestically Are Better

IF is also likely to come under industry projections, in North America. The film grossed around 1.8 million dollars from Thursday night previews and over 8 million dollars on Friday. The Friday number suggests an opening weekend of around 33 million dollars. The word of mouth of the Ryan Reynolds film is on the mixed side but it should still be getting good support from family audiences through its run. These are early days but a 100 million dollar plus final gross would be a result that the makers would happily accept.

IF Eyes Major Competition In Week 2

IF Requires To Gross Over 250 Million Dollars For A Theatrical Breakeven

IF requires a worldwide gross of around 250 million dollars to breakeven. While it isn't impossible, it is difficult because of the mixed talk. The movie will obviously be making money from merchandising and other non-theatrical revenue sources. Overall, IF is a pretty safe movie venture.

About IF:

Bea (Cailey Fleming) is a 12 year old, who is temporarily living with her grandmother (Fiona Shaw), while her father (John Krasinski) is getting operated at a hospital nearby. As most 'kids' of her age, Bea feels like she is too old to do the things she once enjoyed doing. Her father wishes for her to enjoy being a kid because she will miss being one, when she grows old.

One fine day, she sees an imaginary creature run up the stairway of her building but is unable to catch hold of her. Later, she sees Calvin (Ryan Reynolds) and Blue (an Imaginary Friend voiced by Steve Carell) break into a house to see if Blue can be the right match for the kid in the house, to no success. Bea and Calvin unite for a common cause, that is of uniting Imaginary Friends to the kids that forgot about them over the course of time.

