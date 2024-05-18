Srikanth Box Office 2nd Friday: Rajkummar Rao film jumps by 30 percent from Thursday; Netts healthy 1.80 crore

Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, and directed by Tushar Hiranandani registered a very good jump on its second Friday. The movie grew by around 30 percent from Thursday to nett around Rs 1.80 crores. The growth is higher than expected for Srikanth and now it won't be surprising if the Srikanth Bolla biopic goes on to nett over Rs 40 crores, and perhaps even Rs 50 crores.

Srikanth Grows Very Well On Second Friday To Nett Rs 1.80 Crores; All Set For A Very Strong 2nd Weekend

Srikanth is looking at a weekend-on-weekend drop of under 20 percent and that is remarkable. By the end of Sunday, the movie will have crossed Rs 25 crores and will be approaching Rs 30 crores. To compete with Srikanth, there only are significant Hollywood releases like Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, IF and The Garfield Movie. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes on its second Friday, ended up netting more than IF and The Garfield Movie on their first day and this is the story.

It Is Rajkummar Rao To The Rescue In The Dull Bollywood Period

Rajkummar Rao's film is a sureshot success and perhaps even a hit. Srikanth's box office numbers feel sweeter, also because of the harrowing condition of the Indian theatrical sector. When no one expected for a film to do well in the election period, here's a film that is probably going to end up being a hit.

The current exhibition scenario is so painfully hilarious that it will be another Rajkummar Rao film replacing Srikanth at the end of the month, as his film, Mr And Mrs Mahi, with Janhvi Kapoor, is scheduled to release on 31st May, 2024. If Mr And Mrs Mahi clicks theatrically, Rajkummar Rao's films will be seen as great buffers in the dull election month.

The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crores 2 Rs 4.15 crores 3 Rs 5.25 crores 4 Rs 1.65 crores 5 Rs 1.50 crores 6 Rs 1.50 crores 7 Rs 1.40 crores 8 Rs 1.80 crores Total Rs 19.50 crores nett in 8 days

Watch the Srikanth Trailer

About Srikanth

Srikanth is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. Srikanth was born blind but it didn't deter his spirits. He showed that the blind don't need sympathy. They just deserve to be treated equally.

Srikanth In Theatres

Srikanth plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

