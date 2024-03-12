WATCH: Captain Hardik Pandya Offers Puja as He Reunites With Mumbai Indians; Coach Mark Boucher Breaks Coconut

Hardik Pandya began his journey as the skipper of Mumbai Indians with a very sweet and positive gesture. Pandya, along with coach Mark Boucher, set up a small mandir in the dressing room, hence, starting the 17th season of IPL by first seeking the almighty's blessings.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their social media platforms, Pandya can be seen putting up a garland on the portrait of God and lighting the lamp. This was followed by coach Mark Boucher breaking the coconut, which is a tradition followed to mark gracious and positive beginnings. Pandya then offered sweets to the almighty, seeking blessings for the new season with him in the new role.

Sharing the video on their social media, Mumbai Indians wrote, “चला सुरु करूया (Let’s start).”

Brad Hogg on Hardik Pandya’s transfer

Earlier, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg commented on the shift of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians with the franchise also making a crucial change in their leadership after removing Rohit Sharma from captaincy. Hogg stated that the Titans are ‘better off’ without their former skipper and his absence won’t make much difference to the team.

"I don't think Hardik Pandya is that big a loss really (for GT). Yes, he is a quality all-rounder in the middle order, but they can cover it. They have got really good bowling depth there. He was batting in the top order, but I don't think he was best suited there, so Gujarat Titans are better off without him," he said.

Further speaking about Pandya’s possible impact in the Mumbai Indians camp, the former Australian player said, “Mumbai are better off having an Indian All-rounder batting in the lower middle order and I think that's where Hardik will bat. I think we will see Hardik back at his best with Mumbai Indians.”

Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians

In an all-cash deal, Mumbai acquired Pandya back from Gujarat Titans in December 2022. As per the reports, captaincy was a part of the deal and hence, it was decided that Pandya would be replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper of Mumbai Indians.

The decision also received criticism from the fans, who connected extremely with Rohit as the Indian skipper brought the team five league titles- most by any IPL team, a record jointly shared between MI and CSK.

Hardik, on the other hand, joined Gujarat Titans as their skipper in their debut season in 2022, after spending 7 years with Mumbai Indians. He led them to their first title in their first season only. He also helped the team reach their second consecutive final in 2023 as well, which they lost to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets, in a thrilling clash.