Did you know Crew actress Tabu has a Pakistan connection?

Tabu recently took the box office for a play with the success of her latest release Crew. Also starring Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the heist comedy has crossed over Rs 150 crores at the global box office. While her professional life is a slice to celebrate, Tabu has kept her private life quite low-key. That makes us share this interesting piece of information with you. Were you aware of Tabu’s Pakistani connection?

Is Tabu anywhere related to Pakistan?

Not she herself but her lineage is. Born as Tabassum Fatima Hashmi on November 4, 1971, Tabu is the daughter of Pakistani actor Jamal Hashmi. Jamal however doesn’t have many movies in his credit. He was reportedly found by filmmaker Ali Affan Siddiqui when he was on a hunt for a fresh face for his film Saza (1969).

Directed by H.M. Mirza, the movie acted as a fortune in Jamal's career and he went on to adapt his screen name, Jameel Hashmi. He later starred in a few movies including Yeh Aman (1971), Bansi Birju (1972), and Garm Hava (1974). Sometime later, Jamal married Rizwana who was a teacher in India's Hyderabad and the daughter of veteran Vice Admiral Syed Mohammad Ahsan.

Jamal and Rizwana began their happy life in Punjab’s Lahore but soon moved to India. The couple welcomed their two daughters Tabu and Farah Naz. However, forever was not in their fate. They got separated and Rizwana moved back to her parent’s house with her kids and brought them up as a single mother. Jamal Hashmi remarried and had two more daughters namely Haya and Sana with his wife Hasina Hashmi.

When once asked by Simi Garewal on her talk show about not using her father’s surname, Tabu said, “I never thought it was important for me to use my father’s surname, it was always Tabassum Fatima, which was my middle name. I have no memories of him. I am not curious about him.”

Trivia about Tabu’s mother and sister

Tabu’s mom Rizwana is actress Shabana Azmi’s cousin. She also starred in the movie Diljalaa (1987) with her screen name Rezvanah Naaz where she played Jackie Shroff’s on-screen mother. The same movie starred her daughter and Tabu’s sister Farah who was also a successful actress of late eighties. Farah was part of some popular hits including Naseeb Apna Apna and YRF’s Faasle among others.

