Watch: How Taylor Swift reacted to Bills fan trolling her with hilarious Travis Kelce Josh Allen distracted boyfriend meme

Taylor Swift was recently seen attending the Chiefs vs Bills game. As usual, when she arrived, Swift faced massive trolling from the Bills fans. Interestingly, when a small young Bills fan showed her a poster of 'Distracted Boyfriend Meme', she could not hold herself back. The Cruel Summer singer reacted but in a subtle way.

Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce and Josh Allen's distracted boyfriend meme

On Sunday was the last Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Since it's an important game for the Chiefs, Taylor Swift couldn't miss it but attended it. As she arrived for the Chiefs game at the Bills Stadium, she was again trolled by Buffalo Bills fans.

Among all the trollers was a young girl holding a poster with Taylor Swift, Josh Allen, and Travis Kelce as the 'Distracted Boyfriend Meme'. In the poster, Taylor appeared to be the 'distracted boyfriend' looking at Josh Allen while holding hands with Travis Kelce, 'the girlfriend'.

Instead of just ignoring it, Taylor Swift decided to take things into her own hands. The Shake it Off singer reacted to the young troll but in a very subtle manner. She blew a kiss at the trolls and fired back her reactions to being trolled with kindness. Fans have started to wonder if Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are the new NFL couple.

Regarding the Chiefs game, Taylor Swift was again proven lucky for the team. The Kansas City Chiefs were able to beat the Buffalo Bills by 27-24. Talking about fans, while Swift might have been trolled by some fans, Jason Kelce's cute gesture with a Buffalo Bills fan has the Internet's heart. The game was definitely one of a kind.