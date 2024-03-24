Watch: Jabari Smith Jr and Kris Dunn Get Ejected After Throwing Punches at Each Other in Rockets vs Jazz

Another game for the Houston Rockets, another fight for them. Seems like the Western Conference giants can't be kept away from altercations.

Tensions erupted during Saturday's Western Conference game between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets when Rockets star Jabari Smith Jr. got into a physical altercation with Jazz player Kris Dunn.

Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr. got into a shoving match in the paint, each grabbing onto the other's jersey. As both players squared up and appeared ready to trade punches to the face, things quickly got out of hand.

Before things got worse, Jabari and Dunn were quickly split up by their teammates and the authorities. Both players, however, had to deal with serious repercussions from the incident as they were sent off the field and given harsh penalties.

This is the footage of their fight:

At the time of the incident on Saturday, the Rockets were ahead 47–21 and never looked back as they dominated the entire game and remained in the run for a play-in spot.

ALSO READ: Jack Gohlke Opens Up on NBA Chances With Bold Statement After Oakland Star Leads March Madness Upset Over Kentucky

Advertisement

Dunn and Jabari have a history with each other

The matchup between the two on Saturday is not the first of the year. On January 20, during Houston's 127-126 overtime victory over the Jazz, Jabari and Dunn collided on a screen that the Jazz guard had set up. Despite receiving off-setting technicals, both players continued to play in that match.

Rockets romp past the Jazz

The fight between Dunn and Smith didn’t affect how the Rockets dismantled the Jazz and stayed at the 9th spot in the Western Conference. Rockets won the game with a scoreline of 147-119.

Jalen Green had another scorcher of a game as he scored 41 points in just 33 minutes and he was supported well by Fred VanVleet who scored 34 points. For the Jazz, Collins scored 25 and Sexton scored 20 points but it was in vain as the game ended in a blowout.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Blamed for Criticism of Anthony Davis by Former LA Laker Star