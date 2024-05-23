Watch: When Derwin James Body Slammed Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

Recently, the X account Footballism posted a clip from the 2022 season showing Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce getting slammed on the field by Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James.

Even though the Chiefs won that game, this moment stood out as a highlight. Later, on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Travis explained what really happened during that game and how he felt about it.

What Happened Between Travis Kelce and Derwin James

In Week 2 of the 2022 season, the Kansas City Chiefs were locked in a battle with the Los Angeles Chargers. In the third quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to Travis. He caught it and started running, but he didn't see James coming from the opposite side. James seized the opportunity and slammed Kelce to the turf. Footballism posted this exact moment on social media, garnering significant attention from NFL fans.

During the podcast, Travis discussed this moment and described what it felt like to be slammed by James. He said, "He surprised the sh*t out of me. Lower man always wins in football. When I felt him wrap his arms around my legs, honestly, I'm chuckling in my head. I'm like, 'This is not about to end well for me right now. I'm going up. What goes up must come down.'" Travis also mentioned that James is a great guy, as he checked on him after the drive was over.

Will James wear the green dot?

The Chargers shared some photos from their minicamp, and James was seen sporting a communication device. Typically, players who wear earpieces receive signal calls from the defensive coordinator.

James has previously fulfilled this duty for the Chargers. In the 2021 season and parts of the 2022 season, he played this role, but it was then taken over from him. Now, with the recent images circulating, rumors suggest that James will reclaim this responsibility for the 2024 season.

