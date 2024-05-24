Watch: Young Paul Skenes' Fan's Olivia Dunne Confession In Cute Video Goes Viral

On Thursday, a young Pittsburgh Pirates fan made a great comment about Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne. This little youngster was being interviewed and was asked what his favorite thing about Skenes was, and he mentioned Livvy and his mustache.

"His mustache and Livvy Dunne" the kid said.

The viral incident occurred when SportsNet Pittsburgh's Hannah Mears was speaking with a child fan named Cooper — who was also wearing a false mustache — in the top of the fifth inning of Skenes' Thursday afternoon start when she asked the little Bucs fan what he loved about Skenes.

Olivia Dunne, who is dating the Pirates pitcher, has been as much a talking point during Skenes' major league appearances as his on-field success has been since he was promoted from Triple-A earlier this month.

Paul Skenes and Pirates lost to the Giants

Skenes began for the Pirates again on Thursday and had a solid performance before the bullpen failed in the eighth inning. The Pirates led 6-2 before allowing eight runs in the top of the eighth inning.

They ended up losing 7-6 and are currently 23-28 on the season. Skenes worked six innings, allowing six hits, one earned run, and a walk while striking out three hitters. He improves with each start. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

His fourth start will likely be next Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. He, like Dunne, will remain in Pittsburgh for the remainder of the season after demonstrating his MLB ability.

Matt Chapman spoiled Paul Skenes start against Giants

Matt Chapman homered for the third time in a row, this time for three runs during an eighth-inning rally, and the San Francisco Giants overcame a strong start by Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes to win 7-6 on Thursday.

Chapman went deep off Hunter Stratton (1-1), and Brett Wisely hit a go-ahead single off Aroldis Chapman five batters later, helping the Giants overcome a large deficit for the second time in less than 24 hours.

On Wednesday, San Francisco trailed by five runs early before winning 9-5 in extra innings. The Giants were behind 6-2 through seven innings on Thursday before Chapman and Co. got rolling against Pittsburgh's poor bullpen, and the Giants won consecutive games after trailing by at least four runs for the first time since 1998.

In his third big league start, Skenes gave one run on six hits, walked one, and struck out three in six innings. He left with the Pirates far ahead before everything fell apart.

Chapman, Wisely, Lamont Wade Jr., and Heliot Ramos all had two hits for the Giants, who won for the eighth time in their past 13 road games. Luke Jackson (2-1) earned the victory after working the seventh. Tyler Rogers earned his first season save while pitching the ninth inning.

The rally came after Skenes had long gone left after another outstanding performance. In his third big league start, the 6-foot-6 right-hander struck out only three batters while deftly maneuvering through the clutter on the bases. The 21-year-old rookie allowed six hits (all singles) and one walk, dropping his ERA to 2.25.

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Learns About Paul Skene’s Post MLB Plans Involving Military Service

