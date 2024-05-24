'We Could See Something Incredible': Kamaru Usman Anticipates Potential Dustin Poirier Victory Against Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier is one of the most celebrated fighters in the lightweight division. Throughout his career, Diamond has appeared in multiple championship fights. But, the American contender failed to grab the belt on every occasion.

With the upcoming fight against current champion Islam Makhachev, welterweight contender Kamaru Usman anticipates a potential victory for Diamond. Despite previous losses, The Nigerian Nightmare bets on Poirier to do the unexpected.

Kamaru Usman’s unofficial prediction for Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev is scheduled to defend his championship belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Both fighters are all charged up for the June 1 battle for supremacy.

This fight is another shot for the championship belt for Dustin Poirier. Fans anticipate Diamond to put on a masterclass against the Russian contender and become the new UFC Lightweight Champion.

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is one such fan. Despite denying that it was not an official prediction, The Nigerian Nightmare believes in Diamond to do the unthinkable in the much-anticipated bout.

"I'm not calling it, but we could see something incredible," said Kamaru Usman. Among several fans, The Nigerian Nightmare seems to believe in a potential upset victory from the lightweight contender.

Usman also compared Poirier’s title shot to someone ‘hanging outside the club.’ The welterweight contender believes in Diamond’s persistence and activity in the UFC to be the reason for his next chance at a title shot.

According to betting odds, Islam Makhachev is a favorite to emerge victorious via a submission. However, Poirier might also outstrike the Russian contender and walk away with a knockout win for the title.

Conor McGregor believes Dustin Poirier's victory against Islam Makhachev

Among fans who believe in Dustin Poirier to pull the upset, Conor McGregor is a notable one.

In the now-infamous live stream, Conor McGregor was asked about his predictions for UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier for the lightweight belt.

The Irishman believes Dustin Poirier could capitalize on moves that Islam Makhachev is bad at. “He fumbles over his feet usually early and falls into shots,” said Conor McGregor.

Islam Makhachev’s striking has often been praised by fans and fighters alike. The Russian contender knocked out Alexander Vokanovski in the first round which solidified his striking skills to be one of the best in the division.

However, McGregor seems to disagree. “I think Dustin does him, knocks him out,” claimed The Notorious.

Poirier is widely regarded as a contender for the best boxer in the UFC. His former opponent believes in a potential knockout victory for UFC 302.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have shared a hostile relationship in the past. Despite both fighters engaging in brutal back-and-forths in the build-up for their fights, The Notorious seems to put it past him and give Diamond his credit.