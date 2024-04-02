Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Shares 12-YEAR-OLD High School Throwback Picture with NFL Star Husband

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes were once a high school couple, but their romance hasn't changed a bit over the years. Not just their romance, but the NFL couple themselves haven't changed much in all these years. Brittany Mahomes has highlighted the same in her recent Instagram story, where she shared a throwback picture with her husband.

Brittany Mahomes Shared A Throwback Picture With Patrick Mahomes With A Sweet Message

On Monday, April 1, 2024, NFL WAG Brittany Mahomes shared a cute throwback picture of herself with Patrick Mahomes on her Instagram story. It was a comparison of them now vs. them 12 years ago. On one side was a recent picture of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, while on the other side was a picture from their high school days.

In both pictures, the two posed the exact same way. Along with the picture, Brittany wrote a cute message. "Who knew 12 years later we would be where we are at! This life with you," Brittany writes in the caption while tagging her husband and NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The throwback came just a day after Brittany Mahomes shared family pictures on her Instagram. "My biggest Blessings," she wrote as she shared a handful of family photos capturing Patrick Mahomes and their two kids, Bronze and Sterling. As of April 2024, Bronze is 16 months old, while Sterling is 3 years old.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany got engaged on September 2, 2020. The engagement came just a few weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win. Two years later, the NFL couple married in Maui, Hawaii on March 12, 2022.

