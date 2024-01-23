What did Patrick Mahomes say to Travis Kelce and the Chiefs after beating rival Josh Allen's Bills in NFL playoffs?

After the Chiefs narrowly clinched a victory with a score of 27-24 over Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills.

In the electrifying aftermath of their victory over the Buffalo Bills, QB Patrick Mahomes delivered a fiery locker room speech.

Patrick Mahomes' speech after defeating Bills

Mahomes says, "They asked for it. And they got what they asked for… This s**t ain’t done. We come back next week ready to f***ing go!" reflected not just the victory but a relentless pursuit of their goals.

His words echoed the team's resilience and the rivalry that has intensified between the Chiefs and the Bills, especially in the playoffs where Mahomes now holds a 3-0 record against Buffalo.

Mahomes performance, where he completed 17 of 23 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, in the playoffs against the Bills, underscored his role as a pivotal force for the Chiefs.

The passion and determination were palpable as Travis Kelce, added to the moment by saying, "Turn it up a notch."

Mahomes further rallied, "Chiefs on 3, 1-2-3 Chiefs," serves as a powerful reminder of their unyielding ambition and team spirit.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce's contribution cannot be understated. His synergy with Mahomes has been a key factor in the Chiefs' success.

Their on-field chemistry and consistent performance have led them to surpass records previously held by Tom Brady and Rob gronkowski.

Facing the Baltimore Ravens next, the Chiefs are not just riding on the momentum of this victory but also looking to overcome the challenges posed by a strong opponent.

Patrick Mahomes next challenge

After their hard-fought victory over the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes has set his sights on their next challenge: facing the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

Mahomes, in his post-game interview, acknowledged the strength of the Ravens, stating, “There’s no weakness there,” highlighting the need for an all-around effort from the Chiefs to succeed.

He praised the Ravens for their comprehensive performance in defense, offense, and special teams, and anticipated a vibrant atmosphere at the Ravens' stadium for the upcoming game.

Mahomes' respect for the Ravens comes from experience. He has faced them multiple times in his career, holding a 3-1 record against them.

However, his last visit to Baltimore was less than ideal, with the Chiefs losing 36-35 in a close game.

As the Chiefs prepare to face the Ravens, it's clear that they are up for the challenge.

The upcoming game promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams boasting strong records and exceptional talent.

Who do you think will take claim the AFC championship and head to the Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs or Baltimore Ravens?