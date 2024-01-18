What did Sean Strickland say about women’s MMA and the LGBTQ community at the UFC 297 presser? Find out

The clock is ticking and it is almost time for UFC’s first major pay-per-view event of 2024. UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is headlining UFC 297 against Dricuss Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland is not just a fighter, but also a master of trash-talking. Once he gets hold of the microphone, things are bound to get crazy. Strickland unabashedly speaks his mind on subjects that most fighters tend to shy away from.

During the recent UFC 297 press conference, Strickland covered a range of topics. He addressed a report about his LGBTQ question and shared his thoughts on women's mixed martial arts.

One reporter even brought up an old viral tweet from 2021, asking for Strickland's views on the LGBTQ community.

Back in 2021, Strickland tweeted, “If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness.”

Strickland immediately cut the reporter in between and asked him if he was a gay man. To which the report explained he is an ally of the community.



Strickland further asked him, “If you had a son and he was like, yeah man, you don’t want a grandkid?” to which the reporter responded that it was not a problem for him.



Strickland further said, “You’re part of the problem, you’re a weak f*cking man, dude.” The UFC champion even called the reporter “Infection”

Find out what Sean Strickland thinks about women’s MMA

Sean Strickland was wearing his custom-made merchandise which says, “A woman in every kitchen and a gun in every hand”, another report asked Strickland about his opinion on women’s mixed martial arts.



Strickland didn’t hesitate to express his true feelings about women’s mixed martial arts, “Here is the thing guys, let's be honest I am not going to be offensive, WNBA and NBA, Who watches what? Who makes more money? Women's MMA, I don’t like to watch it, I don’t think most people like to watch it.”



He further claimed, “If female MMA gets separated from male MMA, no one is going to watch this sh*t.”

Strickland likened women's MMA fighters to a Honda Civic while referring to male MMA fighters as a sports car.

He added, "I don’t f**king like to see two cats fight, I like to two lions fight."

