What does Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto make from their prenup and how much did ex-wife Juanita Vanoy get in divorce settlement?

In the game of love, Michael Jordan has had quite the career.

Michael Jordan met his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy at a restaurant in 1985, just as he had kicked off his career with the Chicago Bulls for one season.

As their connection deepened over the next few years, Vanoy became pregnant with their first child in 1988. The couple chose to get married in September 1989.

Fast forward to 2006, Michael and Vanoy declared a timeout, announcing their decision to part ways after 17 years of marriage.

Their divorce, one of the most expensive in sports history, saw Vanoy pocket a staggering $168 million, while Jordan claimed ownership of their Chicago mansion.

The settlement with Juanita Vanoy had a substantial financial impact on the NBA legend.

Guarding the Assets: Marriage to Yvette Prieto (2013)

Before stepping into marriage again, Jordan ensured his assets were well-guarded.

In 2013, he tied the knot with Cuban-American model Yvette Prieto.

However, prior to the big day, a prenuptial agreement was inked, spelling out the financial playbook.

According to the terms, Prieto stands to receive $1 million for each year of marriage, with a generous bump to $5 million per year if the union surpasses the decade mark.

Prieto, a Cuban-American model with an impressive resume that includes working with designer Alexander Wang, caught Jordan's eye at a Miami nightclub in 2008.

The couple swiftly moved in together the following year, and in 2011, Jordan proposed during the Christmas holidays. The lovebirds wasted no time, diving into wedding preparations and finally saying "I do" in 2013.

Jordan and Prieto blossomed into a family of four with the arrival of twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, born on February 9, 2014. The couple initially kept the twin news under wraps, announcing their pregnancy in November 2013.

Net Worth of Michael Jordan

In October 2023, NBA legend Michael Jordan achieved a milestone by becoming the first professional athlete to land a spot on Forbes' prestigious list of America's 400 wealthiest people.

With a staggering net worth of $3 billion, Jordan joined the ranks of business moguls such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, and Ken Griffin.

Chicago Bulls' Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) earned his wealth through various avenues.

Jordan made history as the first black owner in the NBA when he acquired the Charlotte Hornets in 2010 for $275 million.

In 2023, he sold his majority stake in the team for a remarkable $3 billion, surpassing Forbes' previous estimate of $1.7 billion and marking the second-highest sale in NBA history.

Apart from his successful venture with the Hornets, Jordan's lucrative licensing deal with Nike for the iconic Jordan Brand has contributed significantly to his wealth. His Airness not only earns $500,000 annually from the deal but also receives a 5% royalty on all Jordan Brand earnings.

In 2022 alone, Nike reported $5.1 billion in revenue from its partnership with Jordan.

Jordan's on-court success during the late '90s, where he secured $94 million contracts, made him the NBA's highest-paid player.

His fame transcended the basketball court, leading to numerous high-paying endorsements with brands such as Gatorade, Hanes, Chevrolet, McDonald’s, and more.

Even after retiring in 2003 at the age of 40, Jordan continued to amass wealth through strategic investments. He secured an undisclosed equity stake in DraftKings in 2022 to guide the sports betting company.

Plus, he has accumulated a diverse real estate portfolio as well. This includes a mansion in a gated community in Jupiter, Florida, purchased in 2012 for $4.8 million.

