When Michael Jordan’s high school coach described him as ‘not exceptional’ basketball player

In the early chapters of Michael Jordan's legendary sports journey, the stage was set at Emsley A. Laney High School in Wilmington.

It wasn't until his sophomore year that he decided to try out for the varsity basketball team.

Despite being the standout player on the Laney High School team, Coach Fred Lynch acknowledged in an interview with The Post Game in 2015 that, at the time, Jordan wasn't necessarily considered head and shoulders above his teammates.

Lynch reflected on Jordan's time in high school stating, "Michael Jordan was one of the finest basketball players obviously at Laney High School. We didn't win a championship, but he did a lot of great things for Laney. I had the fortune of coaching him in the ninth grade, and obviously, he's my best player then. He was an all-around athlete, pretty good, not exceptional, but he was good."

Jordan’s high school team coach further opened up about the challenge of coaching such a talented player and the importance of integrating individual abilities into a team concept.

"As a coach, the number one thing you want to do is get the team to play together. And having a player like Michael Jordan was in high school… that's a different challenge," explained Lynch adding, "The challenge is to get everybody to also respect his abilities and recognize that there's gonna be something done especially for him, but also we have to do those things in a team concept. So, that's the biggest challenge when you have a player in high school or at any level that is that good."

During his time at Emsley A. Laney High School in Wilmington, Jordan became the star player for Laney's junior varsity team, even scoring some impressive 40-point games.

Following a growth spurt and rigorous training, a young super talented Jordan earned a spot on the varsity roster.

Over his final two high school seasons, he averaged more than 25 points per game, securing a place in the 1981 McDonald's All-American Game with a notable 30-point performance.

Jordan's excellence attracted the attention of various college basketball programs, and in 1981, he accepted a basketball scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Transitioning to the college level, the NBA great faced challenges early on with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

UNC legend James Worthy recalled MJ's struggles with fundamentals in his freshman year but praised Jordan's work ethic, saying, "Whatever his weakness was, he was willing to work on it."

Under Coach Dean Smith's system, Jordan was named ACC Freshman of the Year, averaging 13.4 points per game. He marked the game-winning jump shot in the 1982 NCAA Championship game against Georgetown, led by future NBA rival Patrick Ewing.

During his three seasons with the Tar Heels, the college basketball team of the University of North Carolina, Jordan's skills blossomed, averaging 17.7 points per game on 54.0% shooting, along with 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The NBA icon’s stellar performance earned him multiple accolades, including being selected to the NCAA All-American First Team in his sophomore and junior seasons.

In 1984, after winning prestigious awards like the Naismith and Wooden College Player of the Year, Jordan left North Carolina a year before his scheduled graduation to enter the 1984 NBA draft. He returned later to complete his degree in geography in 1986.

The next chapter in Jordan's storied career began with the Chicago Bulls.

Early Career and Rookie Impact (1984–1985)

The Chicago Bulls selected Michael Jordan as the third overall pick in the 1984 NBA draft, kickstarting his impactful rookie season.

Setbacks and Playoff Glory (1985–1987)

Jordan faced a setback in the 1985–86 season due to a foot injury but returned for a playoff record. Despite individual successes, the Bulls struggled against the Boston Celtics and faced consecutive playoff sweeps.

Pistons Era Challenge (1987–1990)

The Pistons became a formidable obstacle, despite Jordan's individual achievements, leading to several playoff defeats. The 1989–90 season showed promise, but the Bulls still fell to the Pistons.

First Three-Peat (1991–1993)

Jordan and Scottie Pippen led the Bulls to three consecutive championships from 1991 to 1993. Success included a franchise-record 67 wins in the 1991–92 season and a third MVP for Jordan in the 1992–93 season.

Retirement and Baseball Interlude (1993–1995)

Rumors and controversies surfaced, including speculation about Jordan's gambling activities. His first retirement followed his father's murder, leading to a brief pursuit of a Minor League Baseball career from 1993 to 1995.

Second Three-Peat (1995–1998)

Jordan returned to the NBA in 1995, leading the Bulls to another three-peat from 1996 to 1998. The 1995–96 season saw dominance with a 72–10 record, and they secured the fourth championship by defeating the Seattle SuperSonics.

Flu Game and Sixth Championship (1996–1998)

The 1996–97 season witnessed Michael Jordan's memorable "Flu Game" performance, contributing to the Bulls' fifth championship against the Utah Jazz. In 1997–98, Jordan led the Bulls to their sixth championship, defeating the Jazz in a six-game series.

Final Retirement and Post-Playing Career (1998–2003)

After the 1997–98 season, he retired again. Despite rumors of a comeback, he officially retired in 2003. Jordan briefly served as part owner and president of basketball operations for the Washington Wizards, making a playing comeback in 2001–02 and 2002–03.

End of a Legendary Career (2003)

Jordan's final NBA game, played on April 16, 2003, marked the conclusion of a legendary career.

Michael Jordan: A Legendary 15-Season NBA Career Marked by Championships, Awards, and Hall of Fame Induction

Michael Jordan had an illustrious 15-season career in the NBA, primarily playing for the Chicago Bulls and later the Washington Wizards. Over 1,072 regular-season games, he boasted impressive averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Jordan's impact extended beyond scoring, showcasing his well-rounded skills.

Jordan's career accolades include 14 All-Star game selections, the Rookie of the Year award, 1 Defensive Player of the Year award, 5 MVP awards, 6 Finals MVP awards, and most notably, 6 NBA championships. His dominance on the court is evident in his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Summary of Michael Jordan’s regular-season statistics per game and playoff statistics per game:

Regular Season:

Jordan played a total of 1,072 regular-season games.

He maintained an average playing time of 38.3 minutes per game over his career.

His field goal percentage (FG%) ranged from 41.1% to 53.9%, with an overall career average of 49.7%.

Jordan was effective from beyond the arc, with a three-point percentage (3P%) peaking at 42.7% in the 1995-96 season.

His free throw percentage (FT%) was consistently high, averaging 83.5% for his career.

Jordan displayed versatility, contributing to various aspects of the game. He averaged 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game throughout his career.

He was a prolific scorer, averaging an impressive 30.1 points per game for his entire career.

Playoffs:

Jordan showcased his excellence in postseason play, participating in 179 playoff games.

His average playing time increased to 41.8 minutes per game during the playoffs.

Jordan's field goal percentage in the playoffs ranged from 41.7% to 53.1%, with an overall average of 48.7%.

He continued to be a threat from the three-point line, maintaining a playoff three-point percentage (3P%) of 33.2%.

Jordan's free throw percentage (FT%) remained strong in the playoffs, averaging 82.8%.

His contributions across different facets of the game were consistent in the playoffs, with averages of 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game.

In the post-season, Jordan was an even more formidable scorer, averaging 33.4 points per game.

