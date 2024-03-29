What Happened With Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nick Nurse? Why Were They Fined $50,000 Each?

In a breathtaking Wednesday face-off, the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a narrow 108-107 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, a result steeped in controversy.

With only one point down and the seconds ticking off the clock in regular play, Oubre made a rush toward the hoop only to be dismissed at the rim by Leonard. It seemed as though George had committed a foul moments before, though the referees disagreed, letting the buzzer ring out without giving Oubre a shot at the free-throw line.

This non-call sparked fury in 76ers head coach, Nick Nurse, who had to be restrained by team staff as he stormed onto the court. Oubre also used this occasion to single out each official with a passionate message.

It looked like Oubre was saying, "You're a b****. You're a b****. You're a b****," to the referees before he, too, was ushered away.

Following a turbulent March 27 game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center, the NBA has officially relayed fines for two members of the Philadelphia 76ers.

As per the official announcement, a fine of $50,000 has been handed to head coach, Nick Nurse, for aggressively confronting and verbally assaulting game officials, paralleled by a similar $50,000 fine for guard Kelly Oubre Jr. for abusive language towards officials and obscene gestures made in their direction.

Will Kelly Oubre Jr. Play Against The Cavaliers?

As the regular season nears its end, with most teams having about ten games left, the Philadelphia 76ers are prepping to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, two probable Eastern playoffs contestants, this Friday.

Having absorbed a narrow home defeat to the Clippers at 108-107, although managing to cover as 6.5-point underdogs, the 76ers now set their sights on the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are also recovering from a surprising loss to the Hornets, losing 118-111 even as 9.5-point favorites.

This game marks the fourth and final showdown of the season between these two teams, with the 76ers leading the series 2-1. The game kicks off at 7:30 EST from the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland.

Kelly Oubre Jr. will charge onto the court for the Philadelphia 76ers, against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET this Friday. In his last performance, Oubre tallied 17 points and 11 rebounds but ended up on the losing side, with the game ending in a 108-107 defeat to the Clippers.

When And Where To Watch

Date: Friday, March 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH

Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Prediction

76ers 103- 125 Cavaliers

