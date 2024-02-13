'What if it's Islam Makhachev?': Alexander Volkanovski Shares Hilarious Question His Daughter Asked about UFC rival

This weekend UFC is set to host their second major pay-per-view of this year. Where UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanoski is set to defend his UFC championship against undefeated UFC featherweight fighter Ilia Topuria on February 17, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States.



Alexander Volkanovski's last fight was a major setback for him The Great faced UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhchev on short notice of 11 days at UFC 294 after the former UFC lightweight champion was medically uncleared to fight after he got injured in the fight camp.

The first encounter of Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev was a very tough five-round fight. According to some fans and experts, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Islam Makhachev but judges scored the match in favour of Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski has talked about his loss against Islam Makhachev and even told the real reason why he was knocked in the first round.



Alexander Volkanovski has now shared a hilarious question his daughter asked him and mocked him asking.



Alexander's daughter, “I am scared.”



Alexander asked, “ What are you scared of darling.” To which his daughter responded, “ What if someone breaks in.”

Alexander replied, “If doors open I am right there no one is going to break in.” to which she asked, “ What if they break in this window.”

Volkanovski answered confidently, “ Darling I am right here I am the world champion, I am sure I will sort it out.”



His daughter mocking asked him, “ What if it’s Islam Makhachev.”



Alexander Volkanovski's final prediction for UFC 298

We are just days away from the UFC 298. This weekend we will witness a featherweight war for the UFC featherweight championship. Alexander Volkanoski feels prepared for the war this weekend.



The Great presented his final prediction going into the fight against Ilia Topuria he expressed.

“Prediction is, I teach him a good lesson, He’s going to be embarrassed, he’s going to eat some of his words, and it’s going to be maybe be the start of his journey. Again, he’s young.”

“He is confident. I’ll humble him. He’ll bounce back and start after I give him a good ass beating. Round 2, I think. I think I crumble him in the first.” Volkanovski tells which round he is aiming to finish the fight.

Alexander further claimed, “I’m not saying it’s going to be an easy fight, but I think just how confident he is, he hasn’t been able to prove that. I prove that every time I step in this gym. I’m pushing myself to the limits. I don’t know if he does.”

“He doesn’t act like it. So I’m going to push him, and I think I crumble him inside one, and I get the finish soon after that.” The Great concluded with a strong prediction.



