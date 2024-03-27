What Is Perioral Dermatitis? Britanny Mahomes Reveals Struggles With Hive And Acne Breakouts

Social media likes to highlight the polished and faultless, but Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, made an unexpected move on Tuesday. The 28-year-old former athlete and co-owner of the Kansas City Current took to Instagram stories to provide an unfiltered look at her continuing battle with acne.

On her Instagram story, she posted her problems with acne confirming that she has perioral dermatitis. Brittany Mahomes wrote, “To conclude today I’m pretty positive I have Perioral Dermatitis. I am going to Dermatologist tomorrow to figure out what I need to do! Thank You, guys, for all the recommendations, I truly appreciate it.”

Brittany Mahomes will be visiting her doctor now to get proper treatment for her acne problems, but let’s see what posterior dermatitis is.

What Is Perioral Dermatitis?

With celebrities like Brittany Mahomes facing skin problems, there will be many people around the globe who might have the same problem but less information regarding it. So, here we are to raise awareness about the skin issue.

Perioral dermatitis is a red rash that appears around your mouth. Your skin may be scaly, dry, and flaky, with swollen, inflammatory pimples called papules. It is one of several kinds of dermatitis.

Perioral dermatitis can resemble acne and is frequently mistaken for it. Some patients claim that perioral dermatitis causes them itching or burning. It can spread to the nose, eyes, and, in rare cases, the genitals. This condition can be caused by steroid usage, lifestyle decisions, or other genetic issues.

If you do not treat your perioral dermatitis, it may become permanent. Most instances resolve, but it might take weeks or years. If you receive therapy, your symptoms and rash are likely to resolve significantly sooner. However, there is currently no recognized treatment for perioral dermatitis.

