'This woman is a literal BIRD BRAIN': Brittany Mahomes BRUTALLY TROLLED For Tone-Deaf Tweet About Kansas City Parade Shooting

The Super Bowl parade was supposed to be a happy day, a day full of celebrations and joy. No one knew it would turn into a tragic day because of the shooting.

Players of the Kansas City Chiefs took out their social media handles to share their heartfelt condolence.

Amidst all the posts was Brittany Mahomes' tweet, which didn't go well with fans. Patrick Mahomes' wife got brutally trolled by fans and here's what they think about her post.

NFL fans appear unimpressed by Brittany Mahomes' parade shooting response

The Wednesday shooting resulted in one woman losing her life while injuring several people. It was a tragic day for not just the NFL but for the entire nation. Amidst all the sadness surrounding the incident, Brittany Mahomes said something that didn't go well with fans.

"Highly embarrassed and disappointed in this. Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this. It's devastating. Lives lost and people injured during something that was supposed to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the family involved," she said in a statement shared on her Instagram story.

Fans took offense to her statement where she said, " Highly embarrassed and disappointed in this. Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this. It's devastating." In fact, her statement appeared to many as inconsiderate.

"Yeah, and this was her second attempt. The first post was something like 'shooting people is never the answer' with the same emoji. Two strikes in a row this woman is a literal BIRD BRAIN" a fan said on Reddit who seemed unimpressed by Brittany.

"Who cares what she says! She just some chick who married a rich guy!In this country,any guy can get a girl if they are rich!!" another fan said on Twitter, trolling Brittany Mahomes.

"She needs a PR person to handle her social media accounts because, with all the fame & money she has she can't put words together to make a logical sentence....just empty upstairs," a fan commented, taking a dig at Brittany.

The Super Bowl parade shooting was definitely unexpected and a tragic day that no one saw coming. But up recently, it was revealed that two juveniles were arrested and charged for having a collection with the shooting. Condolences to the families of lost souls and injured. Best wishes.

