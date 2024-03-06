What Is The Bohemian Grove And Who Are The Elites? Ryan Garcia Reveals Disturbing Details To Andrew Tate About Secret Club

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Ryan Garcia has been making some of the strangest allegations, even after the bizarre video claiming his demise was posted on social media. However, this time, it is impossible to say for certain whether what he alleges is true or whether he just lost the plot. Garcia first claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that he had been hacked and that nothing could be done to stop it. He said that he obtained a photograph of a genuine alien and informed the whole UFO community.

Everyone encouraged him to upload it, but the messages became increasingly bizarre. People assumed he was hacked, but he arrived on an X space at Andrew Tate's request. That's when Ryan Garcia began stating some disturbing things about the so-called "elites" and Bohemian Grove.

Ryan Garcia believes that the ‘Bohemian Grove is real’

Ryan Garcia is being questioned about his mental state but what he unveiled is more interesting and mysterious in its own right. On, X Space with Andrew Tate as host, Ryan Garcia unveiled something so horrific and crazy nobody actually tends to believe in.

Garcia said, “I’m not f*cking joking, bro. I have f*cking proof, bro. I don’t give a f*ck. Bro, I f*cking will show you every f*cking video you could ever f*cking believe, bro. Bohemian Grove is real. They f*cking tied me down and they made me f*cking watch, dog. I actually don’t give a f*ck anymore. Yes, I f*cking lost it. They were r*ping little kids.”

What is the Bohemian Grove?

According to the Washington Post, Bohemian Grove is a 2700-acre property. It has been a cluster of buildings, restaurants, theaters, camp shelters, and redwoods since the 1890s. The Monte Rio site's primary event is the annual Midsummer Encampment, a two-week festival featuring concerts, talks, plays, camp-like activities, and other cultural endeavors.

But The Grove is the meeting place for global elites, including politicians, businessmen, and other influential figures, who allegedly gather there to plan world events and manipulate global affairs. This club is only all-male and no female members or child is accepted.

According to the club, the centerpieces are three productions: the "Cremation of Care," which celebrates "members' brief but welcome midsummer escape from life's cares," the "Low Jinks," an original musical comedy, and the "Grove Play."

Despite the club's reluctance to reveal anything about itself, its official website attempts to dispel the myth that members meet behind closed doors to make agreements or decisions. As disclosed by The Washington Post in 2011, some Manhattan Project planning occurred there in the 1940s.

In a 2022 interview with the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat, Emily Chavez described her brief experience as a waiter at one of Bohemian Grove's outdoor cafés in 1996, while she was still in high school.

She said while talking to Truth Dig, “That place was so creepy. This [was] really strange energy…It was literally a sea of white bald heads and a cloud of cigar smoke. That was pretty gross. You’re this young woman, serving food, and they’re blowing smoke in your face.”

Who are The Elites?

As the club has high-profile members, they are called the Elites. The members of the club are some of the most powerful and influential people in the world. The club has many prominent business leaders, government officials, former U.S. presidents, senior media executives, and people of power who have the power to influence around the globe.

Ryan Garcia fears for his life

Many will not grasp what that implies, but some will, and there are unsubstantiated reports regarding this location. Ryan Garcia exited the room and began making even more serious claims. That's when individuals in the X Space began to fear for his life and well-being. Ryan Garcia began acting as if these elites were going to get him; he sounded like a guy in great suffering.

He wrote, "Are the people going to get behind me or let them kill me that's the real question???? Let Ryan Die or Help me. If they kill me it wasn't me."

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia is going to face Devin Haney on April 20 at the Barclays Centre, New York for the WBC super-lightweight world title. Garcia's behavior in the days leading up to fight night has sparked some concern.

Initially, fans suspected anything was amiss with Garcia after he acknowledged being high in an interview. This was followed by a series of odd social media posts, including a video stating he had died.

