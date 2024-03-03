'What You See On TV, That's…': Wrestling Veteran Opens Up On The Rock's Real Life Character

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson might have turned heel and started trolling the WWE Universe, but did you know that in real life, The Great One is totally different from what he is portraying himself on WWE currently.

According to former WWE wrestler, Maven, The Rock is the ‘nicest’ guy in WWE Universe, and what he generally shows on TV is him in real life also.

Speaking to a YouTube channel, Muscle Man Malcolm, Maven said, "I'm just happy, happy for his success. I tell people all the time, no one deserves the success they've had more than him. He's truly the nicest guy, and what you see on TV, that's him. He's not putting up an act; he's not putting up a front. That is really him," Maven said.



On being asked, on his favorite match of The Rock, Maven said that though he doesn’t recall his favorite match, but said that he loved the promos which The Rock cut, in his initial years, before he became the megastar in WWE.

“Favorite rock match of all time ? Hmmm.. I don't know if there is a match necessarily, but my favorite angle of his was, all the Rocky stuff he did. I love that stuff. It was back before he was the mega star he is right now. He really cut good promos. I loved it,” he said.

Advertisement

When asked if The Rock will be in the main event of WrestleMania 40, Maven said of course, he will be in the main event. “Possibly he will be in the main event of wrestlemania 40. I am happy for him,” the 47-year-old wrestling veteran said.

When The Rock helped Maven in WrestleMania 18

Maven’s respect for The Rock also comes from the fact that The Great one helped him a lot during his WWE tenure. Maven has been a three- time Hardcore Champion, and on one night at WrestleMania 18, at Toronto, Maven was stressed as he was going to defend his Hardcore Championship in front of 70,000 people. However, The Rock calmed him down.

Maven said that The Rock looked at him and said, “Mave, come here’. “So I go up to him and think I’m going to get words of advice from the best,” Maven said at the Show of Shows in 2021.

“He goes ‘hey, no one is really expecting much out of you. So just do the best you can.’ He turns around and walks away I’m like ‘what the f**k was that?’ He then turns and winks at me." said Maven,” he said.

Maven contended that one little joke from The Rock calmed him down, and he suddenly took everything easy and went out there and defended his Championship.



Advertisement

Did The Rock and Maven have a match ?

Though both of them were present in the industry at the same time, the two never squared off in the ring. The Rock made debut in 1997 and stayed till 2004, when he ultimately left the industry for Hollywood and returned only 7 years later. Maven, on the other hand, was in WWE from 2001 to 2005.

Though The Rock returned to WWE in 2011, Maven was never called up by the company.

