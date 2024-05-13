Pandya Store, which began with Gautam and Dhara’s story, presently revolves around Natasha and Dhawal’s tale. The show garnered a fair amount of love and admiration from the viewers soon after it went on air. It was performing well on TRP charts until recently.

After witnessing a dip in its ratings, the makers recently introduced a brief leap of seven years. However, it seems like this tactic didn’t work in its favor as the drama is now wrapping up. Rohit Chadel and Sagar Parekh who play Dhawal and Shantanu on the show have confirmed the news to India Forums.

Pandya Store going off air after three years of successful run

The speculations surrounding Pandya Store ending soon have been floating in the media mills ever since the show started performing low on the TRP charts. Now, Rohit Chandel and Sagar Parekh, who are part of the daily soap, have acknowledged the same.

They expressed their regret about the show going off-air. Sagar in particular stated, “Yes, sadly.”

Sagar Parekh of Anupamaa fame and Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Falaq Naazz joined the cast of Pandya Store post the leap. While Sagar portrays Shantanu, who develops feelings for Natasha, Falaq steps into the shoes of Hetal Makhwana by replacing Piyali Munsi.

Current storyline of Pandya Store

Pandya Store recently underwent a major transformation with a seven-year leap. Natasha, who fails to save Amrish, gets accused of his death by Dhawal. This leads to their tragic separation.

The story now focuses on Natasha and Dhawal living separately. Natasha, who has lost her memory, relocates to Mumbai and starts staying with Shantanu. He addresses Natasha as Bittu. On the other hand, Dhawal achieves new heights of success in his business. He is yet to cross paths with Natasha again.

About Pandya Store

Pandya Store ruled the evening slot on TV since its inception. It has managed to have a successful run for the last three years. The daily soap began with a middle-class married couple, Gautam and Dhara played by Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi respectively.

Apart from looking after their business, the duo struggled to bind the family together. After a significant leap, Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel joined the show as Dhawal and Natasha.

Pandya Store which airs every Monday to Sunday at 7.30 p.m on StarPlus, will be replaced by Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe’s show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor. It will air its last episode on May 26, 2024.

