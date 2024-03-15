Fact Check: Did Travis Kelce Break Up With Taylor Swift? NFL Star's SOLO ENTRY at Justin Timberlake Concert RAISES SPECULATIONS

Recently, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's rumored breakup has been trending. The romance that reportedly started in the first quarter of 2023 appeared to be hitting a roadblock. The speculations have come from Travis Kelce's side, as he has been spotted going out in public alone.

Why is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's breakup trending?

The reason why Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's breakup is trending is that the Chiefs' star was recently spotted attending Justin Timberlake's Concert in Los Angeles Alone. In the viral pictures from the concert , we could find Travis Kelce enjoying Justin Timberlake's performance but Taylor is nowhere to be seen.

But that's not the first time that Travis went out for such an event alone. In fact, on Monday afternoon, Travis Kelce went out with his friends to Cecconi's. The outing came just a few hours after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoyed partying all night at the Oscars after-party.

Taylor Swift was once again not appearing to be around when Travis and his friends went for dinner . These two separate outings occurred in less than a week's time. The couple, who had previously appeared inseparable, now seem to be going out separately. This has led fans to wonder if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have indeed broken up.

Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift really break up?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have not broken up, and they are still together. In fact, most of Swift's devoted fans, known as "Swifties," believe the couple is more in love with each passing day. Regarding the recent outings where Kelce was spotted alone, it's important to note that Taylor Swift has been on her extensive Eras Tour for back-to-back months. This likely explains her absence from some of Kelce's public appearances during this time.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift actually made it to the Oscars after-party at the very last minute, rushing straight from Singapore. After a night of non-stop partying and a long flight, it's no wonder they were feeling exhausted. That's probably why Travis decided to grab lunch with his buddies all by himself.

