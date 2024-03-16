Fact Check: Does Travis Kelce Have A New Girlfriend? SB Champ’s Lunch with Suspicious Blonde Woman RAISES QUESTIONS

Does Travis Kelce have a new girlfriend? The Kansas City Chiefs' star recently went on a lunch date, the pictures of which have been going viral on the internet. This outing is also the reason why rumors have been circulating that Travis Kelce has a new girlfriend. The reality of these rumors might be disappointing to some.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift still together?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently attended the Oscars after-party. After having a fun night at the Wallis Annenberg Center, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went back to their accommodation in Los Angeles . The following day, the Chiefs' tight end went out for a lunch date with his friends.

But while fans expected to see Taylor Swift tagging along with her boyfriend, she was nowhere to be found that day. Instead, there was another woman that Kelce went to lunch with. In the group of four friends he went with to Cecconi's, there was also a blonde woman.

Now less than a week after the outings, the pictures of their lunch outing following the Oscars' after-party have resurfaced. It has got fans wondering - Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift still together? To answer this in simple words, yes, they are still together.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship is still going strong. As for the blonde woman, she is one of the friends of the Chiefs' tight end. In fact, there's a good chance that Taylor Swift is already aware of her presence during the recent outing. Taylor has set certain rules for Travis.

One of those rules is to be aware of where he is going and with whom, especially when it comes to his female friends. Considering that the blonde lady was out with Travis, we can say that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still together. And that woman could just be one of his friends, someone Taylor is likely aware of.

How much is Travis Kelce worth?

Travis Kelce is among the most successful NFL players. Ever since he started dating Taylor Swift, his market value has increased exponentially. So how much is Travis Kelce worth ? According to CelebrityNetWorth, Travis Kelce's net worth is $50 Million. Despite Taylor Swift's $900 Million net worth, it's quite a milestone to achieve.

