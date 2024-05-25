When Dustin Poirier Defended Eddie Alvarez From UFC Crowd

Eddie Alvarez vs Dustin Poirier was scheduled to be one of the best fights at UFC 211. Although the bout had a promising start, it quickly ended due to illegal knee strikes landed by The Underground King.

Dustin Poirier is often celebrated for his admirable sportsmanship qualities. The American contender once again showed a level of respect for Eddie Alvarez despite the supposed dirty tactics he used at UFC 211

Dustin Poirier defended Eddie Alvarez despite illegal knee strikes at UFC 211

UFC 205 was one of the most stacked cards of all time. Conor McGregor was scheduled to face Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight championship belt. The Notorious was expected to be the double champion after his potential victory.

McGregor, as usual, put on a masterclass of a performance in the octagon. The Irishman dominated Eddie Alvarez and emerged victorious via a second-round knockout.

He managed to capture both the featherweight and lightweight championship belts, making the victory a historic event.

Coming off of a brutal loss, Eddie Alvarez was looking to redeem himself in his next fight against fellow lightweight contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 211.

Alvarez shot Poirier down with a rough knee to the head whilst his hands were on the ground. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight and the crowd began booing The Underground King.

“Hey! Don’t boo this man,” yelled Dustin Poirier shouted towards the crowd as he snatched the mic away from Alvarez. Diamond claimed that he had immense respect for Eddie and believed him to be innocent.

Diamond referred to Alvarez as ‘A Warrior’ and expressed interest in running it back. However, their second fight also witnessed fans calling The Underground King a dirty fighter due to his supposed illegal elbows.

This moment of sportsmanship from Dustin Poirier was praised by fans. Diamond managed to overturn the disappointing no-contest bout into a second-round TKO victory for himself.

Dustin Poirier dismisses Islam Makhachev’s prediction for UFC 302

Islam Makhachev is set to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. This bout is anticipated to be one of the best fights of 2024. The lightweight clash between these fighters has fans on the edge of their seats waiting for the June 2 clash.

According to betting odds, Makhachev is anticipated to emerge victorious via submission. Throughout the build-up, Poirier expresses that the Russian contender has failed to take him seriously for the fight.

Islam Makhachev predicted to finish Dustin Poirier as he supposedly ‘gives his back’ to him following a failed guillotine attempt. When questioned on a rebuttal for said prediction, Diamond replied with an ice-cold counter.

“I’m gonna knock him unconscious, and the ref is gonna be pulling me off of him,” said Dustin Poirier. This was well-received by the MMA community as Diamond is one of the most adored fighters in the division.

Islam Makhachev is currently the UFC Lightweight Champion. Following successful attempts at defending his belt, experts believe Dustin Poirier might snatch it off of him with his dominant striking.