Dustin Poirier Opens Up On Conor McGregor Rematch Ahead of UFC 302 Bout Against Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier has made a bold decision. He no longer wants to fight Conor McGregor. Why the sudden change? After all, their trilogy was legendary. McGregor won the first fight by knockout in 2014. Poirier came back strong, winning the second fight in 2021. The third fight ended controversially with McGregor's broken leg.

Fans hoped for a fourth clash. But Poirier says, "I think that ship has sailed." He’s now focused on one goal - the UFC lightweight championship. Why revisit old battles when the ultimate prize is within reach? Poirier's eyes are set on UFC 302. Will he finally capture the title?

Dustin Poirier is laser-focused on his upcoming fight at UFC 302 against Islam Makhachev. In a recent interview with ESPN, Poirier made his priorities clear. “I think that ship has sailed,” he said about a potential rematch with Conor McGregor. “All I want is the UFC lightweight championship.”

Poirier and McGregor’s trilogy had fans on the edge of their seats. However, Poirier is done with that chapter. “I don’t feel the need to fight [Conor] again at all. I don’t need that [bad] energy in my life,” he added. This statement reflects his determination to move forward and focus on his career goals.

As Poirier prepares for his UFC 302 bout, he faces a formidable opponent in Islam Makhachev. Makhachev, a protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, is known for his dominant fighting style. Poirier's upcoming fight on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, will be a significant challenge.

Poirier is determined to make the most of this opportunity. His focus on the championship reflects his commitment to achieving his ultimate career goal. Will Poirier finally capture the lightweight title? Here is what he thinks would happen.

Unsurprisingly, Poirier is confident about his upcoming fight. “I’m going to knock him unconscious and the ref is going to be pulling me off of him,” Poirier told Yahoo! Sports. Poirier hasn’t gone the distance in almost four years, so he and Makhachev are likely correct that the scorecards won't decide the fight. Poirier has finished Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, and Benoit Saint-Denis since his last decision.

Poirier is known for his guillotine choke attempts, though he’s never won with it. His coach, Mike Brown, cautions against it. “Don’t give up position,” Poirier shared. “Especially for a guy like Islam. You give up position, you might be trying to get back to your feet for the rest of the round.” Despite the risk, Poirier added, “But I’ll probably jump it.”

Will Poirier finally capture the title and fulfill his ultimate career goal? As June 1 approaches, the anticipation builds. Don't miss the action at UFC 302 and see if Poirier's dream becomes a reality.