When Is Conor McGregor Making His WWE Debut? Former UFC Champion BREAKS SILENCE on Future Plans With WWE

The Notorious Conor McGregor is one of the biggest combat sports stars of this generation. He is the most followed UFC fighter of all time and has the record for most pay-per-sales in UFC history.

One of the most asked questions in the combat industry is when The Notorious Conor McGregor will make his return to the world of combat. There has been hype around his comeback this year, and experts and fans believe he will face lightweight contender Michael Chandler.



For the last couple of days, there has been hype for Conor McGregor in the world of professional wrestling. WWE and UFC are now part of the same parent company, TKO Group.

We witnessed the first major crossover between brands when Michael Chandler appeared on the weekly show of WWE Monday Night Raw and called out Conor McGregor.

“Hey, what’s up, Anaheim? You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet. There’s a man from Ireland that’s been making me wait for way too long, and I still have one dude on my mind Conor Mcgregor. Get your candy a** back in the Octagon. We’ve got some unfinished business, boys. God bless, see you at the top,” Chandler called out McGregor.

Recently a street journalist by the name of Adam Glyn dropped a video, where he asked Conor McGregor about his possible WWE debut.

Adam asked McGregor if WWE interests you at all, to which McGregor responded Not at this moment.



Adam then asked if they ( WWE ) had yet approached you, to which McGregor responded, "No."



Before Conor McGregor left, Adam asked him if there was any chance fans could see him in WWE ever, to which McGregor said, "You never know, let's see."

Fans were speculating, and there were some rumors about Conor McGregor's WWE debut since Chandler called out McGregor on WWE programming. Fans and experts suggested Conor McGregor could host WrestleMania 40 and accept the challenge of Chandler.

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

WWE is set to host their biggest annual calendar show, the showcase of immortals, WrestleMania. This year, WWE will mark the fortieth edition of WrestleMania. This year's Mania looks grand, with major stars featuring the cards from The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and many more.

So far, WWE has announced four major title matches for a two-night extravaganza involving some of the industry's biggest names. Here is the list of matches.

1. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: for WWE Heavyweight Championship

2. Roman Reigns (The Tribal Chief) with The Rock (C) vs. Cody Rhodes: For WWE Undisputed Championship

3. Rhea Ripley (Mami) vs. Becky Lynch (The Man): for WWE Women's Heavyweight Championship

4. IYO Sky vs. Bayley: For WWE Women's Championship

