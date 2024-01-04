When Jimmy Kimmel called Aaron Rodgers a ‘tin foil hatter’ for wanting to know the names on Epstein’s list

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel have been in the controversy for the blame game being played between the two. While Aaron Rodgers' comment on Jimmy Kimmel being on Jeffrey Epstein's list is going viral. Fans are wondering what made Aaron Rodgers say such a thing. Well, Jimmy Kimmel appeared to start it first.

Back when Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at Aaron Rodgers for having an interest in Epstein's list

Aaron Rodgers' comment on Jimmy Kimmel being on Epstein's list might just be a response to Jimmy Kimmel's dig at the NFL legend back in 2023. In early 2023, during one of the episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Aaron Rodgers for showing interest in the content of Epstein's list.

The American host called Aaron Rodgers "tin foil hatter" and made fun of him on a live show as he showed a clip of the Jets' quarterback talking about Epstein's list. The clip of Jimmy Kimmel from that particular episode is going viral. Nevertheless, to say, this is suspected to be why Aaron Rodgers made his recent controversial comment about Jimmy.

McAfee made an apology for Aaron Rodgers Epstein's comment

When McAfee started his talk show this Wednesday, one of the first things he did was address Aaron Rodgers's comment. While it is Jimmy Kimmel, who has apparently appeared to be the one starting the feud, McAfee apologizes for the comment Aaron Rodgers made.

McAfee said that "Aaron was just trying to talk shit". Adding further, McAfee also stated, "We obviously don't like the fact that we're associated with anything negative ever. We like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one. But it's because we talk shit and try to make light of everything."

Even though McAfee didn't directly mention Jimmy Kimmel, his words were definitely meant for the daily show host. "Some things obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when they're serious allegations. So we apologize for being a part of it," said McAfee, sharing his apology.

Interestingly, even McAfee brought up the fact that Jimmy Kimmel was the one to start Epstein's shit-talking. "I also think Aaron is like, 'Hey, this guy has said some stuff about me in his monologue,' and he's just trying to shit talk," said McAfee.

McAfee has hinted that Aaron Rodgers is going to clarify his comment since he didn't mean to say what people are interpreting it. Let's see when Aaron Rodgers talks about his Epstein comment.