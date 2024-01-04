Complete 2024 NFL Pro Bowl rosters for AFC and NFC teams: Find out who made it to the games

The NFL has officially announced the roster for the 2024 Pro Bowl for AFC and NFC teams. Instead of a traditional 60-minute Pro Bowl game, the NFL is going for multiple sets of competitions and games. There will be multiple flag football games and skills competitions that will take place between February 1 to 4 in Orlando.

While there might be some Super Bowl-related changes and injury replacements in the rosters we might expect, but the roster is the initial list of honorees. Here are all the players who are a part of this year's NFL Pro Bowl rosters for AFC and NFC teams. Check out the complete list below:

NFL Pro Bowl roster for AFC teams: Offense

Rosters are made through a process of voting, by fans, coaches, and players themselves. In the AFC, under offense, we have quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa from the Miami Dolphins, Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens, and Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs.

In running backs, we have Raheem Mostert from the Miami Dolphins, James Cook from the Buffalo Bills, and Derrick Henry from the Tennessee Titans. At wide receiver, we have Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins, Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns, Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers, and Ja'Marr Chase from the Cincinnati Bengals.

For tight ends, the NFL roster for AFC has Travis Kelce, from Kansas City Chiefs and David Njoku from Cleveland Browns. In offensive tackles, we have Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans, Dion Dawkins from the Buffalo Bills, and Terron Armstead from the Miami Dolphins.

While on offensive guards, we have Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts, Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs, and Joel Bitonio from the Cleveland Browns. For centers, the roster has Creed Humphrey from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyler Linderbaum from the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Pro Bowl roster for AFC teams: Defense

Under defense, the defensive end is covered by Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders, and Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals. For defensive tackle, we have Chris Jones from the Kansas City Chiefs, Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets, and Justin Madubuike from the Baltimore Ravens.

For outside linebackers, we have T.J. Watt from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Khalil Mack from the Los Angeles Chargers, and Josh Allen from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Similarly, we have Roquan Smith from the Baltimore Ravens and Patrick Queen from the Baltimore Ravens for inside linebackers.

Talking about cornerbacks, the roster has Patrick Surtain II from the Denver Broncos, Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets, Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins, and Denzel Ward from the Cleveland Browns. The safeties are covered by Justin Simmons from the Denver Broncos, Kyle Hamilton from the Baltimore Ravens, and Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Pro Bowl roster for NFC teams: Offense

On offense, we have quarterbacks Brock Purdy from the San Francisco 49ers, Dak Prescott from the Dallas Cowboys, and Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams. For fullbacks and running backs, the list contains Christian McCaffrey from the San Francisco 49ers and D’Andre Swift from the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition, we also have Kyren Williams from the Los Angeles Rams and Kyle Juszczyk from the San Francisco 49ers as fullbacks and running backs. Under wide receivers, we have CeeDee Lamb from the Dallas Cowboys, A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles, Mike Evans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Puka Nacua from the Los Angeles Rams.

For tight ends, we have George Kittle from the San Francisco 49ers and Sam LaPorta from the Detroit Lions. Trent Williams from the San Francisco 49ers, Lane Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles, and Penei Sewell from the Detroit Lions take care of offensive tackles in the NFC roster.

Under offensive guards, we have Zack Martin from the Dallas Cowboys, Chris Lindstrom from the Atlanta Falcons, and Landon Dickerson from the Philadelphia Eagles. Moreover, for centers, the list contains the names of Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles and Frank Ragnow from the Detroit Lions.

NFL Pro Bowl roster for NFC teams: defense

In defense, the defensive ends on the roster are Nick Bosa from the San Francisco 49ers, Montez Sweat from the Chicago Bears, and Aidan Hutchinson from the Detroit Lions. Aaron Donald from the Los Angeles Rams, Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants, and Javon Hargrave from the San Francisco 49ers are for the defensive tackle.

The Outside linebackers we have are Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys, Danielle Hunter from the Minnesota Vikings, and Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles. For inside linebackers, the roster has Fred Warner from the San Francisco 49ers and Bobby Wagner from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cornerbacks we have on the roster are DaRon Bland from the Dallas Cowboys, Charvarius Ward from the San Francisco 49ers, Jaylon Johnson from the Chicago Bears, and Devon Witherspoon from the Seattle Seahawks. Budda Baker from the Arizona Cardinals, Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons, and Julian Love from the Seattle Seahawks are for safeties.

AFC Special Teams of the NFL Pro Bowl roster

Under special teams, the roster has kicker Justin Tucker from the Baltimore Ravens. We have AJ Cole from the Las Vegas Raiders as a punter and Ross Matiscik from the Jacksonville Jaguars as a long snapper. We also have Miles Killebrew from the Pittsburgh Steelers as a special teamer and Marvin Mims Jr. from the Denver Broncos as a returner.

NFC Special Teams of the NFL Pro Bowl roster

In kicker, the NFC category for the NFL Pro Bowl roster has Brandon Aubrey from the Dallas Cowboys as kicker. Bryan Anger from the Dallas Cowboys comes as a punter and Andrew DePaola from the Minnesota Vikings comes as a long snapper. While Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the Detroit Lions is a special teamer, Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints comes as a returner.

