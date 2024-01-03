Aaron Rodgers vs Jimmy Kimmel beef explained: All you need to know about their history amid Epstein comment

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel are the talk of the town but not for saying good things about each other. The star quarterback of the NFL made some harsh comments on the iconic daily show host, targeting him for his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

But while the two sides are on fire, this isn't the first feud between the two. In fact, they have been rivals for a long time now. Keep reading to know everything about the origin of their rivalry and current feud.

The potential origin of Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel's rivalry

In November 2021, Jimmy Kimmel took a hard hit at Aaron Rodgers for hiding his unvaccinated status. The Daily Show host criticized the NFL legend for saying that before testing positive, he had tested negative for COVID-19 300 times. The comedian jokes, stating that it's a logic that old grandmas use in an attempt to keep their driver's license.

"The fact of the matter is the risk of dying from Covid is eleven times higher if you are not vaccinated. This is a dumb conversation, but you'll never guess who this wack Packer has been getting his medical advice from," Jimmy Kimmel had said during Jimmy Kimmel Live, targeting Aaron Rodgers for his COVID comment. Aaron Rodgers didn't give a reply until recently.

Aaron Rodgers claims Jimmy Kimmel is on the Jeffrey Epstein list

The court stated last year that it will be releasing the names of associates that were linked with Jeffrey Epstein, in the early days of 2024. We are in the new year and everyone is waiting for the names on the list. Aaron Rodgers thinks that Jimmy Kimmel would be on the list, and said the same during an ESPN live.

Aaron Rodgers definitely took his time to reply to Jimmy Kimmel's 2021 comment and what the star quarterback said just shook the internet.

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said, "There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who is hoping that list doesn't come out."

Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back and came forward to give a hard reply to the Jets' star quarterback. Resharing the snippet post of Pat McAfee Show on X, the daily show host didn't hold back in the choice of words he used to fight the feud.

"Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein", Jimmy wrote.

Adding further, Jimmy also wrote, "Other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

According to Jimmy Kimmel, he has made it very clear that he had no association with Jeffrey Epstein. And there won't be his name in the list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates the court will release any day now. But Aaron Rodgers begs to differ here. But let's just keep in mind that it's a friendly comment and nothing else.