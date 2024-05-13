10 best Mithun Chakraborty dialogues that prove he’s a ‘Genius’

Born as Gouranga Chakraborty, Mithun Chakraborty has cemented his name in the Indian film industry as the most talented dancer and award-winning actor.

Just like his films, there are many best Mithun Chakraborty dialogues that have become a cult favorite. In this article, we will take a look at the 10 evergreen Mithun Chakraborty dialogues.

10 best Mithun Chakraborty dialogues that made him an icon:

1. “Zakhm toh bhar jaate hai lekin nishaan reh jaate hai.”

Mithun Chakraborty’s character Jimmy in the 1982 dance film Disco Dancer proved to be a turning point in his career. The film was highly appreciated domestically and internationally. It brought him critical acclaim, making him a household name. In fact, his character became more popular than the star himself.

2. “Meri beti ki liye mujhe woh patti chahiye joh sympathy nahi, mujhe sampatti lakar de.”

Chakraborty is not just known for doing action-packed thrillers. In his extensive career, the Indian actor-producer has also done comedy films like Entertainment. In the film, he plays the role of a rich father who puts love in the back seat and is on the hunt to find a son-in-law for his daughter to make more money than him.

3. “Duniya mein insaan sirf apne liye pehda nahi hua hai, doosron ke liye jeekar dekho, zindagi ka matlab samajh jaogi.”

Another Mithun Chakraborty famous dialogue is from the 1994 film Cheetah. In the movie, he plays the role of an honest and diligent inspector who survives the attack on him and his family and returns from a coma to avenge the loss of his loved ones.

4. “Dushman ka border ho ya dee hui zubaan, Hindustani sipahi peeche nahi hatta.”

Directed by Soham Shah, Luck stars Mithun Chakraborty as Major Jawar Pratap Singh is determined to put gamblers behind bars. When he delivered this powerful dialogue, the audience went gaga over it.

5. “Us upar waale ne hamare liye sab taykar chhoda hai, hamare hisse ke badal sirf humpar hi barsenge . Hamare hisse ka suraj sirf humpar hi chamkega. Hamare hisse ka sikka sirf hamare haq mein hi bemandi karega, yeh sab tay hai.”

Inspired by the biography of Shivkar Bapuji Talpade, the film Hawaizaada stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Sharda. He continues in the dialogue, “Par maaze ki baat toh yeh hai ki hum mein hi nahi pata hamara badal, hamara suraj, hamara sikka aakhir hai kahan ... issi liye kehta hoon hawa ka rukh modhte chal, mutthi mein kirane batoorte chal, sikke uchaalte chal bina thakke, bina rukke ... kyun ki sabki udaan tay hai.”

6. “Main gareebo ke liye hero hoon, aur tum jaise logon ke liye villain, naam hai mera Shankar, hoon main Gunda No.1.”

Next up in this list of best Mithun Chakraborty dialogues is this one from the film Gunda. The lead actor Shankar, Chakraborty, swears to avenge the death of his family murdered by a group of gangsters and politicians.

7. “Yeh aastha, shraddha afeem ke nashe ki tarah hai, Kanji. Ek baar lat lag gay na, aasani se nahi chootti. Yeh jo aap log dekh rahe ho they are not God loving people, they are God fearing people.”

While the actor played a negative character in OMG- Oh My God!, his fans were impressed with his dedication. This is one of Mithun Chakraborty famous dialogues from the satirical comedy-drama film. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Om Puri, Govind Namdeo, Poonam Jhawer, Puja Gupta and Mahesh Manjrekar.

8. “Genius toh woh hota hai jiske paas character ho. Genius toh woh hota hai joh har paristithi mein zindagi ki ladai ladta hai aur jeet'ta hai, woh genius hai.”

A couple of years ago, Gadar 2 star Utkarsh Sharma made his debut with Genius. He was supported by Chakraborty as NSA Chief Jaishankar Prasad. In the film, the veteran actor makes him realize who a Genius is by delivering this famous Mithun Chakraborty dialogue.

9. “Jinke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai na woh basement mein kapde badalte hai.”

Another masterpiece is Golmaal 3 which stars an impressive ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Mithun Chakraborty, Kareena Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Johnny Lever. With his straight face comedy as Pritam aka Pappu, the senior actor tickled many funny bones. This is another Mithun Chakraborty famous dialogue.

10. “Raajneeti mein jeetna bahut zaroori hai kyun ki haare huye log desh ki taqdeer nahi badal sakte.”

The audience was left impressed when this Mithun Chakraborty dialogue was delivered in the thriller film The Tashkent Files. Seen as Shyam Sunder Tripathi in Vivek Agnihotri's directorial movie, Mithun Chakraborty was lauded for his performance.

Mithun Chakraborty dialogue ‘koi shak’ is another one-liner that is often quoted by his die-hard fans. Do you have any iconic Mithun Chakraborty dialogue to add to this list? Share with us in the comments section.

