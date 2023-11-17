When Michael Jordan sported a Hitler stache in controversial Hanes commercial

For over three decades, the alliance between Michael and the clothing brand Hanes played out until it culminated in 2021.

Michael's involvement in countless commercials significantly contributed to elevating the brand's stature.

However, a particular Hanes commercial aired in 2010 that arguably pushed the boundaries.

This specific ad showcased Michael Jordan engrossed in newspaper reading when a man occupied the seat next to him. Recognizing Michael, the man rose and started stretching in the aisle.

As he did so, he revealed his 'Hanes' underwear, delving into a detailed description of it.

The commercial concluded with Michael, a smile playing on his lips, as the man in the aisle engaged in sit-ups.

Although the 2010 ad, filled with trading cards, contributed to its success, it also sparked some perplexing queries.

The most bizarre element of the commercial was the peculiar 'Hitler' mustache that Michael sported.

This wasn't mere conjecture; the facial hair on Michael's visage matched the infamous dictator's mustache uncannily.

Even Chuck, a close friend of MJ, didn't hold back his opinions about this odd choice in the commercial.

Barkley confessed that the mustache was undeniably one of the ‘stupidest’ things he had witnessed.

Barkley commented, 'I've got to confess when I saw that commercial, it made me look again. It's one of the stupidest things I've seen in a long time.'

Nevertheless, Barkley may have been too gentle in his admonition. Considering the facial hair Michael sported resembled that of a ruthless dictator, one could argue that he deserved more severe criticism.

The impact and backlash of Michael Jordan's controversial Hanes ad

Michael Jordan received flak for his choice to don a mustache that bore a striking likeness to Adolf Hitler's in a Hanes advertisement.

This contentious decision sparked considerable backlash and debates about Jordan's reasoning behind such a bold facial choice.

The resulting public scrutiny and unrest led to a wave of dissatisfaction over the ad, with numerous people voicing their disapproval.

Despite the negative feedback, the controversial advertisement allegedly resulted in a spike in Hanes' sales, the apparel brand that Jordan was promoting at that time.

The fiasco over the ad and the subsequent public response underscored the considerable influence wielded by celebrities and the potential fallout from their endorsement decisions.

