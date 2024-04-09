When Swifties Swarmed Restaurant for a Glimpse of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Only to Be Hilariously Disappointed

Swifties surrounded a restaurant just for a glimpse of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce but couldn't see them; here is why.

By Rizu Shukla
Updated on Apr 09, 2024  |  06:27 PM IST |  17.1K
Swifties Swarmed Restaurant for Glimpse of Taylor and Travis
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (PC: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift fans are absolutely obsessed with their idol, and it appears that they have also developed a deep admiration for her partner, Travis Kelce. The Swifties are enamored by the way the Kansas City Chiefs player openly expresses his appreciation and admiration for the talented Love Story singer.

The devoted fans are always eager to seize any opportunity to encounter their beloved icons, and such was the case with the Swifties on one occasion. However, their anticipation was ultimately met with disappointment due to a frivolous rumor that sparked immense excitement. 

Fans Swarmed restaurant for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce; get disappointed 

In October of 2023, when their love story was still fresh, a fabricated rumor quickly circulated that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were enjoying a meal at a popular restaurant in New Canaan called The Elm. This false news caused a frenzy among Swift's devoted fans, who flocked to the restaurant in droves, hoping to catch a glimpse of the newly formed power couple. However, the restaurant manager had to intervene and kindly requested the enthusiastic Swifties to remain calm and composed.

Unfortunately, they were absent, however, it transpired that their scarecrows were present instead. A blonde-haired doll, accompanied by Kelce donning a Chiefs jersey with the number 87, took part in the scarecrow festival held in the town. This occurrence is believed to be the catalyst behind the circulating rumor.


The restaurant manager informed Daily Voice that a mother was responsible for initiating the spread of false news, leading to a chaotic situation. Additionally, the manager assured that they would provide an update if Swift-Kelce were present. "I can assure you that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are neither currently here nor have they been here."

The speculation about their romantic involvement began in July 2023, when the tight end playfully flirted with the Grammy-winning singer during her concert. The situation escalated when the Anti-Hero actor showed up at an NFL game, passionately cheering for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Since then, they have made numerous public appearances together, including a heartwarming kiss in front of the cameras to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. Kelce has also shown his support for Swift during her Eras Tour. And let's not forget their recent cozy getaway, a brief respite before they both dive back into their hectic schedules.

ALSO READ: Viral Travis Kelce Clip Has Fans Calling Taylor Swift 'Lucky' for Dating 'Greenest Green Flag Ever’

About The Author
Rizu Shukla

A postgraduate in Journalism & Mass Communication from BBD University Rizu is a huge sports enthusiast from Lucknow,

...

