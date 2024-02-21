Sylvester Stallone says he never recovered from Stone Cold Steve Austin’s body slam done in ‘The Expendables’

The action movies in The Expendables (2010) were highly praised, but did you know that the film’s director and actor, Sylvester Stallone had to go through 7 surgeries? This is because of a neck fracture he got while filming an action scene with former WWE wrestler, and film’s villain, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Stallone recently made this startling revelation when he said that the action scenes he shot with Steve in the movie, took a heavy toll on his body, and the actor could recover from those.

"I did stupid stuff. I was directing 'Expendables' and, like an idiot, I'm doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam and I could actually feel one bang. Steve knew. I never recovered from 'Expendables 1.' After that film, it was never physically the same. I've warned people: Don't do your own stunts,” Stallone said while speaking in his own reality show, ‘The Family Stallone”.

The actor also said that he needed spinal fusions and treatment for dislocated shoulders.

His wife, and supermodel Jennifer Flavin said that she’s terrified each time her husband has to go for surgery. “Sly tries to mask the pain, pretending like it didn’t happen,” the 55-year-old former supermodel said to the New York Post.

Advertisement

She further said that Stallone doesn’t like many people to know that he went through so many surgeries. “It’s very scary for our family every time Sly has to go through surgery because you never know . . . no one knows,” Flavin said.

Daughters trained in self-defense by US Navy SEALS

Stallone, knowing that one has to be tough while doing action scenes, made sure that his daughters went through extensive training in self-defence by Navy SEALS.

Speaking about the training, his daughters said that it was the hardest, and those six hours with Navy SEALS were very tough for them.

“It was the hardest. It was about six hours we were in those woods. Sophia and I got our asses whooped by these guys. They were the real deal,” his daughter Sistine, 25, told The New York Post in an exclusive interview.

Regarding her father’s surgeries, Sistine said that her father went through a lot of pain in her childhood because of those injuries. “My whole childhood, he’s been in pain. He did everything he could to push through the pain and be present, but I couldn’t imagine every waking moment you are just hurting.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin also suffered a neck injury

For those who don’t know, Stallone might have received a neck fracture against Steve Austin, but Austin himself suffered a very serious neck injury during his tenure as a WWE wrestler.

The injury not only forced Austin to retire from full-time wrestling at WWE, it never allowed him to come back to the ring, and his WWE career was over after 2003. Austin however, continued to make special appearances in WWE, and next, his appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40 is highly rumored. WrestleMania 40 is expected to take place on April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ALSO READ: WWE wrestler shares Shah Rukh Khan's PIC doing his iconic pose; Varun Dhawan drops a like