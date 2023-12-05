Who is Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin? Exploring her life, career and their relationship as she opens up about moving to Florida

Jennifer Flavin Stallone, an American entrepreneur, was born in Los Angeles, California. Raised in a large family, she faced challenges when her mother became a widow, leaving her to grow up alongside her six siblings.

After graduating from El Camino Real High School, she began her modeling career at 19, representing Elite Modeling Agency. Over time, she appeared on various reality shows and briefly appeared in the film Rocky V.

Presently, she co-owns Serious Skin Care, a beauty products company sold through ShopHQ.

Beginning of Sylvester-Jennifer story

Their story began in 1988 when Jennifer Flavin, a 19-year-old Californian, met Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone at a Beverly Hills restaurant. Their relationship had its ups and downs, notably in 1994 when Stallone broke up via a handwritten letter, citing an alleged affair with Janice Dickinson.

Despite the setback, the couple reunited in 1995. The same year, they welcomed their first daughter, Sophia Rose Stallone, followed by Sistine Rose in 1998 and Scarlet Rose in 2002. Sophia overcame heart surgery as an infant, inspiring Stallone's support for heart-related causes.

Ups and downs in Jennifer and Sylvester's marital life

Flavin's relationship with Sylvester Stallone had its ups and downs. They initially dated but separated in 1994 when Stallone claimed paternity of another child. After DNA tests disproved this, they reconciled in 1995 and married in 1997.

Advertisement

In August 2022, Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce after 25 years of being together. However, the couple rekindled their love just a month later. As reported by People, Flavin felt unheard and frustrated, while Stallone was determined to reconcile, reflecting their enduring love and desire to keep their family intact.

Jennifer on relocation from California to Florida

Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, expressed her readiness for a significant transition when the couple relocated from California to Florida in 2021. Discussing their move at the Rocky Day celebration, Flavin told Fox News Digital, "It's an incredible move, I have to say I'm really happy with our move and our change."

"I was born and raised there, two of our kids were born there, but now everyone's out, our daughters moved to the East Coast … so there wasn't really anything left for me in California," Flavin elaborated. "A few of our best friends also moved, so I think it's [a] good change, just making new friends, living a totally different lifestyle, I love it, I'm really happy," she said.

ALSO READ: Who is Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the singer amid major health concerns