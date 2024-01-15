'I'll Tuck It, Suck It, Or Pluck It': Dolly Parton Unapologetically Reveals All The Cosmetic Procedures She's Had

Dolly Parton an American country music singer, guitarist, and actress best known for pioneering the interface between country and pop music styles has always been unapologetically herself, which means the country singer has never shied away from the fact that she's had several cosmetic procedures. Recently, the 77-year-old broke it all down in a true Dolly style during a series of new interviews.

Dolly Parton reveals all the Cosmetic Procedures she's had

In December 2023, in an interview with U.K.’s Saga Magazine, Dolly Parton said that she’ll usually get work done if something doesn’t look the way she prefers it to look. “If something is bagging, sagging, or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it, or pluck it."

The 77-year-old also revealed that her experience with cosmetic procedures hasn’t been always seamless. “Every now and then you’ll get a hematoma, or sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again,” she said. “It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it’s a month.”

The country queen dove further into her nips and tucks during a segment on The Howard Stern Show, confirming that she uses fillers, Botox, and Juvéderm, but she tries to space them all out. “I try to do just little bits at a time—I don’t do like really big stuff,” she said. “Only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful.” She continued, "I always say, 'Just find the best doctors. You’ve just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good."

Parton told Saga Magazine that she also tries to take care of herself by working out and eating well. Still, she takes her own approach to both. “I’m not much for exercise...I do just enough to get by,” the singer said.

Speaking on her food habits and diet, Dolly said that she loves Southern food, but tries to find a balance. She revealed that Sylvester Stallone told her, “'You’ve got to stop eating white bread and processed stuff’ and I’d say, ‘But I’m a country girl!’ I still eat those things, just not as often as I used to.”

Dolly Parton fulfilled a cancer patient's dying wish with a surprise phone call

Dolly Parton helped a cancer patient named LeGrand Gold fulfill a bucket list wish with a phone call. Gold was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in November 2021. He along with his wife, Alice, created an LG's List of Living with 10 bucket list items to accomplish. Meet Dolly Parton was No. 7 on the list.

"I'm just happy to know I've got a fan that devoted, and that I've had a chance to walk that journey all these years with you," Parton said. "Hey LG, it's Dolly P," she continued adding, "I've heard you've been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that." To which Gold replied, "It's my honor."

"I'm just happy that we got to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime," Parton told Gold over the phone adding, "I always want to make people happy with my music and with the things I do and the things I say, and I'm just happy to know that I've touched your life in some way. So, thank you for honoring me with that."

"You've been a huge help, especially these past two years," Alice told the country singer and shared how much they love her, "We love you for so many reasons, Dolly."

"Well, I hope all of you have a good holiday season. I guess if you ain't feeling too good, it won't be as good as it ought to be, but I just hope this lifts your spirits a little bit," Parton said. "Thank you for letting me be your traveling companion, and I'll continue to travel on with you," she assured.

Before ending the call, Parton added one special anecdote. "Just know that I will always love you. I should have sung that, shouldn't I?" "Well, I will always love you. Well, I will always love LG … " Parton sang.

"Best Christmas ever," Alice said.

