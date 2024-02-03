Carl Weathers Net Worth: Exploring His Wealth And Fortune As Predator Actor Passes Away Aged 76

Carl Weathers, best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, passed away on Thursday, February 1. The news of the star’s demise was announced in a statement by his family, which read, “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

Weathers, a former NFL player turned Hollywood legend, was 76 years old and had a net worth of $8 million at the time of his death, per various sources. Read to know how the late star transformed his life from rags to riches.

Carl Weathers’ Legacy - From NFL to Hollywood

Weathers was born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana. His father was a day laborer but Weathers was talented enough to make for himself a life worth looking back at. He first started out as a footballer. As a teenager, Carl Weathers scored an athletic scholarship to St. Augustine High School.

In the 60s, he played football for his school and then for his college, Long Beach City College. Weathers’ college football career slowly but steadily transitioned into a professional one. In 1970, he signed with the Oakland Raiders, an NFL team. He played seven games for them before being released in 1971. The same year, Weathers signed with BC Lions of the Canadian Football League and played for them until 1973 while also simultaneously earning himself a bachelor's degree in drama from San Francisco State University. In 1974, Carl Weathers retired from football to focus entirely on his acting career.

Advertisement

In his five decades in Hollywood until his passing away on February 1, 2024, Carl Weathers had made more than 75 TV and Film appearances, the most prominent ones of those being his roles as Apollo Creed in four Rocky films, as Police Chief Hampton Forbes in In The Heat of the Night and as Chubbs Peterson in Adam Sandler starrer Happy Gilmore. For his latest role as Greef Karga in Star Wars' The Mandalorian, Weathers scored an Emmy nomination in 2021.

Not just an actor - Carl Weathers was a Director and a Producer too

Along with being a terrific actor, Carl Weathers also explored other departments of filmmaking which helped him amass his wealth. Weathers executive produced A Burger and a Bullet in 2018. Before that, in 2013, he served as a producer for one episode of Always Night. In 1986, he co-produced a TV movie, The Defiant Ones. Per IMDb, The Mandalorian star also has 17 direction credits to his name.

Carl Weathers Net Worth - $8 Million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

Weathers’ successful career as an actor and a former athlete helped him funnel $8 Million into his bank account. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carl bought a $1.3 million home in Venice, California, in 2004. Today, the property is likely worth at least $3-4 million.

Carl Weathers is survived by his two sons, Jason and Matthew Weathers. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Who Was Carl Weathers? Exploring His Life And Career As The Rocky And The Mandalorian Star Dies At 76